Missouri to receive more than $64 million for hospitals, providers
Missouri to receive more than $64 million for hospitals, providers

Roy Blunt (Wide)

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.), Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies (Labor/HHS), announced the Department of Health and Human Services is providing an additional $64.7 million in coronavirus-related relief to Missouri hospitals and health care providers that have seen a high number of COVID-19 cases.

“Hospitals and health care providers that have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic need additional support,” said Blunt. “I’m glad to see the Department of Health and Human Services getting more funding out the door to where it’s needed most. We will continue looking at the needs of Missouri hospitals and providers as we move forward on the next COVID-19 relief package.”

Blunt previously announced $82.7 million for hospitals that have provided inpatient care to a large number of COVID-19 patients.

The CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act together provided a total of $175 billion for hospitals and health care providers nationwide.

Concerned about COVID-19?

