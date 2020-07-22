Missouri to receive more than $64 million for hospitals, providers

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.), Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies (Labor/HHS), announced the Department of Health and Human Services is providing an additional $64.7 million in coronavirus-related relief to Missouri hospitals and health care providers that have seen a high number of COVID-19 cases.

“Hospitals and health care providers that have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic need additional support,” said Blunt. “I’m glad to see the Department of Health and Human Services getting more funding out the door to where it’s needed most. We will continue looking at the needs of Missouri hospitals and providers as we move forward on the next COVID-19 relief package.”