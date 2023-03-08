Related to this story

Most Popular

Leaving a lasting impact

Leaving a lasting impact

Pense Brothers Drilling Company has employed thousands of locals over its 60 years in operation. These employees, along with the support of th…

Cat Spot

Cat Spot

Every day of the week, if you walk the halls of Fredericktown Elementary School, you will find students and teachers engaged in learning activ…

Brian Paul Whitacre

Brian Paul Whitacre

Brian Paul Whitacre, 44, died Thursday, February 23, 2023. He was born June 17, 1978, at Fort Riley, Kansas, the son of Paul and Darla Whitacre.