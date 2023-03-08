Whitewater kayakers and canoeists from all over the state and the nation will make their way to town for the Annual Missouri Whitewater Championships, March 17-19 on the St. Francis River at the Millstream Gardens Conservation Area between Fredericktown and Ironton.

Viewing the event is free and open to the public. The Downriver Race kicks things off at 4:30 pm, Friday. Racing will continue all day Saturday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sunday the races are scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m.

To learn more, go to http://missouriwhitewater.org/competition/mwc/