The Missouri Whitewater Championships took place over the weekend, and despite the weather, the event was a huge success.

"Despite challenging weather, it seemed the races went very smoothly this year, thanks in large part to our race director, Mike Leininger, and a dedicated group of volunteers," Scott Swafford, the race media person said. "That includes huge amounts of help from the paddlers who came down from Iowa State University again this year and helped a lot with every aspect of the race, including course set up."

The turnout was surprisingly high, given the cold and windy conditions which persisted throughout the weekend.

Jim Warren, the race guru, said, the race had 68 registrants making it one of the better participated years. Even with the prediction of colder weather, 10 people registered for the event the week of the race.

River levels fluctuated all weekend, starting at around 21 inches Friday afternoon and dropping down to 9 or 10 inches on Sunday.

"I wouldn't say it was unusually high, but the river level was 21 inches at Route D bridge for the downriver on Friday afternoon, which is the highest that race has been run in quite a while," Swafford said. "Water levels on Saturday were around 16 inches, I believe, and around 9 or 10 inches on Sunday, which was nearly perfect. There was plenty of water to avoid having racers have to rake their boats across rocks, but the current wasn't so pushy that the course was difficult to navigate."

Warren said, the cold affected everyone, including racers who wore dry suits and volunteers who spent hours sitting in the water or on the side of the river.

"This was the coldest race we've ever run, based on records," Warren said.

Despite these challenges, the participants persevered, and the competition was fierce.

New to the event this year was the dodgeball race, which included crowd participation.

"When the dodgeball race was first proposed last summer, there was a mixture of enthusiasm and skepticism," Leininger said. "As the concept was developed and ironed out I think more racers were on board with the idea, however some were still against it. I was very worried that it would disrupt the slalom races too much, but at the same time, that’s what it was designed to do."

Leininger said, the racers all love running and watching slalom, but for friends, family and other spectators it can be somewhat monotonous.

"The crowd participation was amazing and they were very excited about the event before, during and after," Leininger said. "All the dodgeball racers had a blast even though everyone of us got tagged out by dodgeballs and no one was victorious and able to bring home the victory wrench medal. If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball."

Leininger said, he only received positive feedback about the race, but there definitely are some changes which will need to be made to increase the safety, especially for the spectators. He said, he hopes with a little more planning, even more racers will be on board next year.

One standout racer was Kevin "Slim" Olson, who was recognized for his 40th consecutive year of racing in the Missouri Whitewater Championships.

"He has never missed a race since he started racing back in 1983," Warren said. "The next closest, not continuous, is Frank Wentz with 32, and we have several people who have raced for 30-31 years."

The dedication of Slim and other long-time racers is a testament to the enduring appeal of this annual event.

Warren also highlighted Jerry Schafroth of Perryville who took four trips down the river over the weekend and never had a penalty, making that four "clean runs." Warren said, there were other clean runs throughout the weekend but nobody had four like Jerry.

In addition to recognizing the racers, the organizers of the Missouri Whitewater Championships also took time to thank the legion of volunteers who make the event possible.

"We always want to thank the judges for the slalom races who spent hours sitting in the cold," said Swafford. "Slalom course designer Joe Sartori certainly deserves credit for a job well done, as do Kathy McCredie for on-the-spot race direction and Jim Warren and Chris Matsuno for their meticulous scoring and data entry. We’d also like to thank all the businesses that contributed to our volunteer raffle."

Looking ahead, the organizers are already planning the next event. Swafford shared that "The clinic will be May 6-7 on the St. Francis River. Participants will get expert instruction on a beautiful river while surrounded by safety boaters. It’s an excellent way to learn whitewater paddling skills. You can register for the clinic at missouriwhitewater.org."

Overall, the Missouri Whitewater Championships were a great success, thanks to the dedication of the racers, volunteers, and organizers who made it all possible. Despite the challenging weather, the event drew a high turnout of participants and spectators, and everyone who attended had a great time.

The preliminary results of the Missouri Whitewater Championships are as follows:

Friday: K1 Men Long- Raymond Brugger, first place; Joe Sartori, second; Chuck McHenry, third. K1 Men Short- Bill Eades, first place; Mason Gagnon, second; Joe Szabelski, third. K1 Men Novice- Ryan Dusil, first place; Daniel Pfeifer, second; TJ Cooke, third. K1 Women Long- Diane McHenry, first place. K1 Women Short- Paige Harman, first place; Julie Alsberge, second; Sarah Watson, third.

Saturday: K1 Men Expert Class- Joe Sartori from Maryville, IL, first place; Chris Amelung, of Creve Coeur, second; and Kevin Olson of Byrnes Mill, MO, third. K1 Women Expert Class- Michelle Jones of Millersville, MO, first place; Piper Wall of Ames, IA, second; and Paige Harman, also of Ames, IA, third. K1 Men Novice- Ryan Dusil, of Iowa City, IA, first place; Louie Puder, of St. Louis, second; Dan Prater, of Fenton, third. K1 Women Novice- Megan Ware, of Sullivan, first place; Logan Urbaniak, of Oak Lawn, IL, second; Olivia Gralopp, of Lenexa, KS, third.

Sunday: K1 ages 60+ Men- Michael Mandi, of St. Louis, first place; Dave Hillman, of Cedar Rapids, IA, second; Chuck McHenry, or Ironton, third. K1 ages 60+ Women- Diane McHenry, of Ironton, first place; Julie Alsberge, Grants Pass, OR, second. K1 ages 50-59 Men- Joe Sartori, of Maryville IL, first place; Chris Amelung, of Creve Coeur, second; Mike Leininger, of Eureka, MO, third. K1 ages 50-59 Women- Jo Newbold, of Farmington, first place. K1 ages 40-49 Men- Peter Lawson, of Ballwin, MO, first place; Jospeh Szabelski, of Sedgewickville, MO, second. K1 ages 40-49 Women- Sarah Watson, of Ballwin, MO, first place. K1 ages 30-39 Men- Dan Bollinger of Cape Girardeau, first place, Ryan Dusil, of Iowa City, IA, second, Matthew Moyer, of Ironton, third. K1 ages 18-29- Scott Thurston, of Des Moines, IA, first place. K1 Jr. Under 18- Mason Gagnon, of Murphy, NC, first place.