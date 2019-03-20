Once again, whitewater kayakers and canoeists from all over the state and the nation will make their way to town for the 52nd Annual Missouri Whitewater Championships, March 22-24 on the St. Francis River at the Millstream Gardens Conservation Area between Fredericktown and Ironton.
Competitors and volunteers came together to set up the course March 16 by stringing wires and gates across the river.
Course designer Joe Sartori said he is responsible for getting the course together as well as taking it all down after the event is over. However, he does not do this task by himself. Sartori along with a crew of around 40 people worked several hours to put the course together perfectly.
"I was actually designer last year too," Sartori said. "The course gets changed up some, but there is only so much you can do. The water level changes and there are some things we can do. A lot of it is reminiscent of years past with a few 'oh that gate is over there this year.'"
Sartori said it would be much easier to choose the same paths and use the same trees to run the wire but that it makes the competition more fun to switch things up.
When asked what he was looking forward to the most come race day, Sartori said racing of course.
"I love slalom racing," Sartori said. "Slalom is intended to help people who are whitewater paddlers just develop their skills. It's not about the competition, so any competitive aspect of it is really to drive your skills and help you improve. That's the thing about slalom boating. It really helps you become a more precise paddler. (It) teaches you to blend your strokes, become precise and add power, because you're trying to get a fast time."
Sartori said for those who are unfamiliar with slalom racing, it is a style of racing that can be done with any type of boat.
"Slalom is the art of negotiating the gates," Sartori said. "Some of the gates are red, so you will pass them up, turn and have to go through the gate moving in an upstream direction. Then there is the green downstream gates."
Sartori said slalom is fun to watch but is even more fun to do.
Other events include the downstream race and boatercross.
The 2019 event will start with a downriver race at 5 p.m. on Friday and live music at Silver Mines to follow. Saturday, racing of all age and skill levels will begin with slalom at 9:30 a.m., after the mandatory racer's meeting at 8:30 a.m. Boatercross will start off the day Sunday at 8:30 a.m. with slalom classes to follow and awards at 4:45 p.m.
Spectators are welcome with parking and viewing free. A concession stand, provided by Farmington VFW Post 58996, will be on site offering hot breakfast, lunch, snacks and drinks throughout the day. The cost to race is $30 for one day or $35 for the full weekend. Under 18, pay only $25 with an additional $5 for non-American Canoe Association members.
According to Missouri Whitewater Association's (MWA) website, its goal is to encourage the growth of paddling as a recreational sport and to promote the conservation and preservation of areas like the St. Francis River. MWA says it wants to promote paddling as a recognized competitive sport and to teach river safety techniques, first aid, paddling skills and outfitting to club members and to the general public.
The event utilizes the help of 100 volunteers who are in charge of setting up the race course, providing safety, judging and keeping time and scores of racers. The MWA receives support from the Sierra Club Eastern Missouri Group and the American Canoe Association Kayak and Canoe Recreation.
More information about daily events, lodging and how to participate or volunteer can be found at the MWA website, missouriwhitewater.org
The MWA is a 501 (c)(3) tax-exempt organization, and exists to encourage the growth of paddling, teach river safety and educate the general public about the sport and river conservation. MWA is classified as a public charity under section 509 (a)(2) and contributions are tax deductible under section 170 of the Code.
