You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Missouri Whitewater Races Canceled
0 comments

Missouri Whitewater Races Canceled

{{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 Missouri Whitewater Championship has been canceled. 

Whitewater kayakers and canoeists from across the country planned to make their way to the St. Francis River at the Millstream Gardens Conservation Area between Fredericktown and Ironton this weekend for the 53rd annual event.

"Based on recommendations from the CDC about events and gatherings of 50 plus people, the 2020 Missouri Whitewater Championships scheduled for March 20 to 22 are canceled," MWA Race Committee Member Jim Warren said. "Sorry for the inconvenience to all involved, but the MWA Board and the Race Committee believes this is the correct action in this situation." 

Warren said there is a possibility that a Downriver Race could still be held after wires are taken down. 

"Thank you to everyone who has volunteered for the race, setup and planning," Warren said. "See you next year."

Competitors and volunteers came together to set up the course, designed by Chuck McHenry and Joe Sartori, March 15 by stringing wires across the river. With the event canceled the volunteers who planned to set up gates and race this weekend will now be tasked with taking down the course instead. 

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrat News

Getting the hogs out

At the March 17 meeting of East Ozarks Audubon Society, Mingo National Wildlife Refuge’s assistant manager Corey Kudrna will discuss methods b…

Kay, Hinkle to wed
Democrat News

Kay, Hinkle to wed

Dan and Laurinda Kay of Fredericktown, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Emilee Marie Kay, to Jake Lee Hinkle, son of …

Susan Gail Bowling
Obituaries

Susan Gail Bowling

Susan Gail Bowling, 69, died Monday, March 2, 2020 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. She was born July 26, 1950 in Bismarck, Missouri, the daughter…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News