Missouri Whitewater Races Canceled

The 2020 Missouri Whitewater Championship has been canceled.

Whitewater kayakers and canoeists from across the country planned to make their way to the St. Francis River at the Millstream Gardens Conservation Area between Fredericktown and Ironton this weekend for the 53rd annual event.

"Based on recommendations from the CDC about events and gatherings of 50 plus people, the 2020 Missouri Whitewater Championships scheduled for March 20 to 22 are canceled," MWA Race Committee Member Jim Warren said. "Sorry for the inconvenience to all involved, but the MWA Board and the Race Committee believes this is the correct action in this situation."

Warren said there is a possibility that a Downriver Race could still be held after wires are taken down.

"Thank you to everyone who has volunteered for the race, setup and planning," Warren said. "See you next year."

Competitors and volunteers came together to set up the course, designed by Chuck McHenry and Joe Sartori, March 15 by stringing wires across the river. With the event canceled the volunteers who planned to set up gates and race this weekend will now be tasked with taking down the course instead.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

