Missouri WIC Temporary Benefit Increase

Madison County WIC is temporarily increasing the Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases (CVB).

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) gave USDA authority to temporarily increase the CVB to $35 per month for eligible women and children during the federally declared COVID-19 public health emergency.

Missouri WIC has elected to use this authority from June through September 2021, to provide additional healthy fruits and vegetables for up to 60,000 women and children per month. Standard CVB values range from $9 - $11.

WIC families have the opportunity to shop for nutritious foods at over 600 authorized WIC retailers throughout Missouri and can receive services at any of the 118 local agencies.

WIC serves financially eligible women, infants, and children under the age of five. Fathers, stepparents, foster parents, grandparents, and guardians are also encouraged to apply for WIC benefits for any children in the household under the age of five.

Missouri WIC provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to health services. It is also one of the most successful, cost-effective, and important nutrition intervention programs in the country.

Individuals interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may contact the Madison County WIC at 573-783-2747 option 4.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0