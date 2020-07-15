Missouri's rate of opioid deaths decreasing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Opioid overdose deaths in 2019 decreased from 2018, marking the first year since 2015 that Missouri has experienced a decrease in opioid overdose deaths.

The number of deaths due to opioid overdose decreased by 3.4% compared to the previous year. From 2015 to 2016 there was a 35% increase in opioid overdose deaths in the state, followed by a 5% increase in 2017, and a 19% increase in 2018.

In 2018, the number of opioid overdose deaths in the state peaked at 1,132 deaths. In total for 2019, there were 1,094 opioid overdose deaths, with 224 heroin deaths and 870 opioid deaths that were non-heroin related. This shows a continuing trend of a total decrease in heroin deaths as fentanyl is becoming more prevalent as an illicitly-manufactured opioid.

“We are encouraged by the decline and it shows a lot of hard work by many people in collaboration throughout Missouri. But it’s important to remember when looking at data that behind every number is a person and their unique story,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “One overdose death is too many. Those who have lost a loved one to an opioid overdose can attest to that. There is still much work to be done.”