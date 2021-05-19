MMC approves hospital refunding bonds

At a special meeting of the Madison Medical Center Board of Directors, May 10, at the Madison County Courthouse, an ordinance authorizing the issuance and sale of $1,240,000 hospital refunding revenue bonds was unanimously approved.
The Series 2021 Bonds carry an average interest rate of 1.99% with reoffered yields ranging from 0.65% to 0.90%. This constitutes a new effective rate of 0.81%, compared to the average interest rate of 4.96% on the Series 2008 Bonds being refunded. With this refinancing, the Hospital will achieve net interest savings of approximately $133,307 as a result of the favorable conditions in the municipal bond market.
"This structure achieves good savings each year while preserving flexibility for the hospital in the future," Denny Ward, chairperson of the board of trustees, said.
Thomas J. Pisarkiewicz, President of L.J. Hart & Company in St. Louis, prepared the financing proposal and explained how it can fit into the long-range plans of the Hospital. Pisarkiewicz said the two significant factors making the Series 2021 refunding possible were the lower interest rates than in 2008, and the fact that the Series 2008 Bonds are subject to prepayment at no penalty.
Pisarkiewicz complimented Allan Sucharski, chief financial officer, and Lisa Twidwell, administrator, for their prompt and thorough preparations to supply the data necessary for the official statement, as well as coordinating all the other administrative matters associated with this refinancing.
The Board of Trustees selected the L.J. Hart proposal from the three submitted because it achieved the most savings with an acceptable structure. The Series 2021 Bonds were made available to local financial institutions with New Era Bank purchasing $740,000 and First State Community Bank acquiring $240,000 of the bonds.
Sucharski said he was pleased efforts were made to accommodate these local banks.
"It is outstanding that our marketing procedures facilitated this local involvement while still receiving attractive re-offered yields," Sucharski said. "We definitely appreciate the strong local support."
The Series 2021 Bonds are scheduled to mature from 2021 through 2025 with re-offered yields ranging from 0.65% to 0.90%. Several trustees commended New Era Bank, First State Community Bank, and L.J. Hart & Company for their team work in developing the attractive financing plan.
"It is great to be able to save $133,307 of interest expense that can be otherwise used in our overall operating budget," Connie Matthews, secretary of the board of trustees said.
Pisarkiewicz explained the settlement (closing) date is May 19, 2021. The refunding bond proceeds will be used to prepay all of the remaining $1,530,000 of the Series 2008 Bonds on May 20, 2021.