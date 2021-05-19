MMC approves hospital refunding bonds

At a special meeting of the Madison Medical Center Board of Directors, May 10, at the Madison County Courthouse, an ordinance authorizing the issuance and sale of $1,240,000 hospital refunding revenue bonds was unanimously approved.

The Series 2021 Bonds carry an average interest rate of 1.99% with reoffered yields ranging from 0.65% to 0.90%. This constitutes a new effective rate of 0.81%, compared to the average interest rate of 4.96% on the Series 2008 Bonds being refunded. With this refinancing, the Hospital will achieve net interest savings of approximately $133,307 as a result of the favorable conditions in the municipal bond market.

"This structure achieves good savings each year while preserving flexibility for the hospital in the future," Denny Ward, chairperson of the board of trustees, said.

Thomas J. Pisarkiewicz, President of L.J. Hart & Company in St. Louis, prepared the financing proposal and explained how it can fit into the long-range plans of the Hospital. Pisarkiewicz said the two significant factors making the Series 2021 refunding possible were the lower interest rates than in 2008, and the fact that the Series 2008 Bonds are subject to prepayment at no penalty.