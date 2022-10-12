 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MMC Auxiliary Selling T-Shirts This Month

  • Updated
  • 0
MMC Auxiliary Selling T-Shirts

The Madison Medical Center Auxiliary is selling these t-shirts as a fundraiser this month. The women with their fists in the air are cancer survivors. Visit the gift shop inside the main entrance of the hospital to find the t-shirts.

 Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nine honored at MCCC Dinner

Nine honored at MCCC Dinner

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce was finally able to hold its annual dinner, its first since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Rachel Ann Long

Rachel Ann Long, 41, of Marquand, died Thursday, October 6, 2022. She was born August 24, 1981, in Bellview, Illinois to David and Linda (Barn…

Cat Spot

Cat Spot

Kelly A. Burlison Middle School has had a great month. Here are some of the highlights.

Mia Marie Mae DeSanto

Mia Marie Mae DeSanto, 14, died Thursday, October 6, 2022 in St. Louis. She was born December 2, 2007 in Silverton, Oregon, the daughter of Je…

The Rev. Melvin Dale Rowland

The Rev. Melvin Dale Rowland

The Rev. Melvin Dale Rowland, 80, of Farmington, formerly of Ironton, died Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born July 20, 1942 in St. Louis, …

Debra Sue Miller

Debra Sue Miller, 68, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her home in Fredericktown. She was born April 29, 1954, in Farmington, Missouri to B…

Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

September 26, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on September 19, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News