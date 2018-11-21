The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met November 14, 2018, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Larry Hunt, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Denny Ward. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; and Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
MMC employees participated in the FHS Career Fair on Nov. 8. The MMC Auxiliary Jewelry Fair will be Nov. 29, and the MMC “Books are Fun” Book Fair will be Dec. 3-4. Other upcoming events include the Salvation Army Bell Ringing Day Dec. 6, the MMC Auxiliary Christmas Luncheon, Dec. 18 at 11:30 in the Board Room, the Nursing Home Christmas Party Dec. 9 from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., and the Nursing Home Gift Wrapping Fundraiser Dec. 14.
MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Sue Cofer, Cashier, is a member of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.
The Opioid Task Force, sponsored by the Madison County Health Department, will meet again Dec. 3, at Black River Electric Coop.
MMC is now contracting with Missouri Highlands Healthcare to provide mammography services for its patients.
The Board, Administration, and all the MMC employees would like to thank the MMC Auxiliary for all its hard work and the support they provide to the hospital. They recently donated funds to purchase a recumbent stepper for the cardiac rehab department.
The Board approved Holiday Work Incentives for all full-time and part-time MMC employees.
The Board approved a $5 semi-monthly increase in individual employee health insurance premiums and a $10 semi-monthly increase for family health insurance premiums. The increases will take effect in January.
The Board approved consulting staff privileges in Radiology for Patrick M. Keating, M.D.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be Dec. 12, at 9:30 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.
