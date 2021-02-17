MMC Board of Trustee's meeting minutes

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met Feb. 10, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Libby Wood. Board members absent: Denny Ward. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as a R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.
The nursing home has recently begun taking new admissions again, and scheduled inside visits to residents are now being allowed. Tentative plans are to be able to resume taking residents on some outings again in March or April. There were no new positive COVID cases in the nursing home for the past couple of weeks.
MMC’s website is being rebuilt. New features will include a PayPal option for bill paying and an online employment application that can be submitted electronically.
Gena Crump, who works in MMC’s Purchasing Department, was recently named Employee of the Quarter.
MMC’s annual employee health screenings will take place Feb. 22-24.
Air Evac enrollments were offered to MMC employees Feb. 10.
MMC will be issuing an RFP for refinancing its bonds.
MMC will be receiving an additional $75,000 for its telehealth digital radiology project through a grant from the Delta Region Community Health Systems Development (DRCHSD) program. The amount of the original grant was $125,000.
It was announced that Beth Simmons has been hired as MMC’s new Marketing Manager. She will also serve as the Community Champion.
Work will continue on the renovation of MMC’s former SNF East Wing. Plans are for there to be fifteen private rooms.
The Board approved the purchase of a new spirometer, which is the machine used for pulmonary function testing in the Respiratory Therapy Department.
The Board approved a bid from Flooring Systems, Inc. for flooring for the remodeling of the Eagle Ridge bathroom in the nursing home.
The Board gave its approval for Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO, to accept one of two bids that were received for two boilers that need to be purchased for the nursing home.
Revenue Cycle Management and Physician Practice Management Report Presentation and Action Planning Sessions will be held on February 16 & 17 in the MMC board room. These sessions are available to the facility as part of the grant that MMC received in 2019 from the Delta Region Community Health Systems Development (DRCHSD) program.
MMC’s annual audit report was presented via Zoom by Josh Wilks from CliftonLarsonAllen.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be March 10, at 9:00 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.