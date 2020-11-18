MMC Board of Trustees meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met Wednesday, November 11, 2020, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Denny Ward, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, and Libby Wood. Board members absent: Kent Marler. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as a R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.
An Infection Control survey of Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home was conducted Nov. 5, by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. There were no deficiencies found.
The nursing home residents and staff will have a Thanksgiving meal Nov. 18. Due to COVID-19, Christmas plans this year for the nursing home residents will be different than past years, due to the limitations on large gatherings right now.
MMC’s employee health insurance will be provided through the Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan, effective January 1, 2021.
Beginning January 1, 2021, the Missouri minimum wage will increase from $9.45 per hour to $10.30 per hour.
The Board and Administration of MMC would like to extend its condolences to the family of Debbie Lindsey, a 20-year employee of MMC, who passed away recently. She is sadly missed by all her friends and co-workers.
MMC’s COVID testing tent will be moved next week from the E.R. parking lot to the old West Wing section of the hospital. The outpatient COVID tent testing will be accessible from West College Avenue via the employee parking lot.
The board approved MMC’s Mission, Vision and Values statements for the coming year.
Holiday work incentive bonuses for all full and part time MMC employees were also approved by the board.
The board and administration would like to thank all of our veterans for their service to our country. They would also like to express their thanks to Little Caesars for donating pizza to the nursing home residents on Veterans Day for lunch.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be at 9 a.m., Dec. 9, 2020, in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.
