MMC Board of Trustees meeting

The nursing home residents and staff will have a Thanksgiving meal Nov. 18. Due to COVID-19, Christmas plans this year for the nursing home residents will be different than past years, due to the limitations on large gatherings right now.

MMC’s employee health insurance will be provided through the Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan, effective January 1, 2021.

Beginning January 1, 2021, the Missouri minimum wage will increase from $9.45 per hour to $10.30 per hour.

The Board and Administration of MMC would like to extend its condolences to the family of Debbie Lindsey, a 20-year employee of MMC, who passed away recently. She is sadly missed by all her friends and co-workers.

MMC’s COVID testing tent will be moved next week from the E.R. parking lot to the old West Wing section of the hospital. The outpatient COVID tent testing will be accessible from West College Avenue via the employee parking lot.

The board approved MMC’s Mission, Vision and Values statements for the coming year.

Holiday work incentive bonuses for all full and part time MMC employees were also approved by the board.