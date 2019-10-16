{{featured_button_text}}
MMC

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met October 9, 2019, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Larry Hunt, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Denny Ward. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant. Also present: Bethany Adams and Kate Stenehjem from the National Rural Health Resource Center and Kathryn Metzger, MPH, from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ Office of Rural Health and Primary Care.

Bethany Adams and Kate Stenehjem from the National Rural Health Resource Center attended MMC’s board meeting to explain the HRSA/DRA grant program that MMC was selected for and will participate in for the next three years. They were joined by Kathryn Metzger, MPH, from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, who explained how the Office of Rural Health and Primary Care works in cooperation with the program, which is also known as the Delta Region Community Health Systems Development (DRSHSD) Program.

The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.

Dr. Sophia Ford-Glanton, a urologist in the MMC OPC, is adding more services here, such as lithotripsy, which is used to treat kidney stones.

Health Direct Pharmacy recently presented Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home with a new med cart.

A Nursing Home and Skilled Nursing Facility Quality Improvement Award was recently presented to Madison Medical Center.

Several residents of Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home enjoyed a fishing trip Oct. 10, at Pinecrest Camp. On Friday, November 15, the residents of Stockhoff will host a Christmas Craft Sale from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the residents’ dining room. There will be Christmas crafts, decorations, handmade gifts, and much more. All proceeds will go to the residents’ activity fund. One resident in particular had spent a great deal of time and effort making many of these items herself.

The State veterinarian and a communicable disease specialist will be among those attending a meeting at MMC on October 23, to discuss developing a facility protocol for treating rabies.

MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.

MMC did employee health screenings for the City of Fredericktown October 10, and MMC employees will participate in Freakytown on October 26th.

There will be a Book & Gift Fair Oct. 14-15 in the MMC front lobby. The proceeds will go to the recently formed Employee Engagement Committee.

Health screenings for MMC employees and their spouses will be held October 21–24, from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m. in the time clock lobby.

The Missouri Hospital Association and other organizations will be working during the coming year for Medicaid expansion in Missouri. Missouri is one of only thirteen states in the U.S. that has not expanded Medicaid.

Congratulations were extended to Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, who recently earned her master’s degree in nursing.

Auditors from CliftonLarsonAllen will be at MMC the week of October 28 to perform the facility’s annual audit.

After changing its reference lab from LabCorp to AEL, MMC is now switching back to LabCorp.

Members of the KFVS marketing team will be at MMC’s November 13 board meeting to present a media marketing plan for the facility.

Dr. Luis Taveras, a family medicine physician with E.R. and surgical dermatology experience, visited MMC October 3. He is interested in the possibility of practicing here.

MMC was recently recognized by the Fredericktown Rotary Club for being a supporter of the Rotary Scholarship program.

The Board approved proceeding with the facility door replacement project, which is being mandated by the State, following their survey of the hospital earlier this year.

Holiday work incentive payments to MMC employees for the 2019 holiday season were approved by the Board.

The Board approved a 7-year lease agreement for a new Ortho Vitros chemistry analyzer from McKesson.

The annual Missouri Hospital Association Convention will be held November 6, 7, & 8, 2019 at the Margaritaville Lake Resort (formerly Tan-Tar-A).

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be held November 13, at 9 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.

