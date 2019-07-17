The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met July 10, 2019, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Larry Hunt, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Denny Ward. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Sue Cofer, Cashier, is a member of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.
Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care Director of Nursing, expressed appreciation for the new O.R. lights that were installed recently. The lights have LED technology and are very bright.
Twenty nursing home residents are signed up for dental care through Senior Dent, Inc., a company that provides mobile dental care to residents in long term care facilities. This service will begin in August.
A trip for nursing home residents to see a Cardinals’ baseball game is scheduled for September 5. The group will be made up of residents who have never gone on any of the previous trips to Cardinal games. Other residents will have the choice of going to a movie or bowling.
After an absence, Dr. James Burke, an orthopedic surgeon who has been seeing patients at MMC for many years, has returned.
Dr. Beneranda Ford-Glanton, a urologist, began seeing patients in MMC Outpatient Clinic in June.
Dr. Phillip Kintner, OB/GYN, will now see patients in the Outpatient Clinic every Wednesday.
An emergency replacement of a compressor in the hospital was necessary in June. It was purchased from Premium Mechanical and Automation, Inc. at a cost of $16,227.
The nursing home state survey that was conducted May 13 – 16, was followed up with a desk review in lieu of a return visit by surveyors. The facility is now in total compliance. MMC is currently waiting to hear from the State regarding the plan of correction that was submitted following the hospital survey. Their review is expected by the end of July.
There was a luncheon July 15, for Dr. Michael Henry, a family practice physician who is interested in the possibility of practicing at MMC.
Lab, radiology, and physical therapy volumes were reviewed. The totals for lab and radiology are exceeding the numbers from last year, and physical therapy totals are in line with last year’s numbers.
The Board again discussed the possibility of changing from inhouse employee drug screening to an outside source.
The Board approved a bid of $9,800 from Sav-A-Day Laundry Machinery, Inc. for an Electrolux commercial washer.
The Board approved MMC’s Code of Ethics Ordinance, which must be done every two years and submitted to the Missouri Ethics Commission.
The Board approved consulting staff privileges in Radiology for Randall B. Clark, II, D.O., consulting staff privileges in Cardiology for Bryan D. Piotrowski, M.D., and allied health professional staff privileges as a Physician Assistant for Brittany Nicole Rogers, PA-C
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be August 14, at 9 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.