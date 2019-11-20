The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met November 13, 2019, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Larry Hunt, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Denny Ward. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant. MMC staff absent: Allan Sucharski, CFO. Also present: Chad Fryman, Chris Kleinlein, and Sharon Kerns (by phone) from Raycom Health Solution and KFVS.
Representatives from Raycom Health Solutions and KFVS gave a digital marketing presentation.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
More than 600 children trick-or-treated at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home this Halloween.
November 15, the residents of Stockhoff (hosted) a Christmas Craft Sale in the residents’ dining room. There (was) Christmas crafts, decorations, handmade gifts, and much more. All proceeds will go to the residents’ activity fund.
The nursing home residents and staff will enjoy their annual Thanksgiving feast November 20, 2019, and the residents’ Christmas party will be held December 8, 2019.
An Employee Recognition Reception will be held for MMC employees November 22, at 2 p.m. in the Stockhoff Gathering Place.
The annual MMC Auxiliary Christmas luncheon will be December 10, at 11:30 a.m.in the board room.
A meeting was held October 23 in the MMC board room with the State veterinarian, a local veterinarian, and several county health department employees, as well as MMC employees, to discuss developing a facility protocol for treating rabies.
Dr. Bryan Piotrowski is now seeing cardiology patients twice a month in the MMC Outpatient Clinic. He is assisted by Brittany Nicole Rogers, PA-C.
You have free articles remaining.
MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.
The MMC annual audit report will be presented by the hospital’s auditing firm, LarsonAllen, at the Dec. 11, board meeting.
The state survey of the MMC Rural Health Clinic was conducted Oct. 21. There were no deficiencies.
A radiology biopsy probe will be purchased for urological procedures that will be performed by Dr. Sophia Ford-Glanton.
The MMC pharmacy vendor will be changing from Cardinal to McKesson.
The Board approved the purchase of a new surgery scope tower from Stryker. The new equipment will make it possible for more surgical procedures to be performed at MMC that could not be done before.
The Board voted to increase health insurance premiums for “employee only” coverage by $5 per pay period and all other levels of coverage by $10 per pay period.
The Board approved consulting staff privileges in general dentistry for Don E. Logue, D.D.S. He will be providing mobile dental services for the nursing home residents through SeniorDent.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be December 11, at 9 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.