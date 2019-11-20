{{featured_button_text}}
MMC

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met November 13, 2019, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Larry Hunt, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Denny Ward. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant. MMC staff absent: Allan Sucharski, CFO. Also present: Chad Fryman, Chris Kleinlein, and Sharon Kerns (by phone) from Raycom Health Solution and KFVS.

Representatives from Raycom Health Solutions and KFVS gave a digital marketing presentation.

The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.

More than 600 children trick-or-treated at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home this Halloween.

November 15, the residents of Stockhoff (hosted) a Christmas Craft Sale in the residents’ dining room. There (was) Christmas crafts, decorations, handmade gifts, and much more. All proceeds will go to the residents’ activity fund.

The nursing home residents and staff will enjoy their annual Thanksgiving feast November 20, 2019, and the residents’ Christmas party will be held December 8, 2019.

An Employee Recognition Reception will be held for MMC employees November 22, at 2 p.m. in the Stockhoff Gathering Place.

The annual MMC Auxiliary Christmas luncheon will be December 10, at 11:30 a.m.in the board room.

A meeting was held October 23 in the MMC board room with the State veterinarian, a local veterinarian, and several county health department employees, as well as MMC employees, to discuss developing a facility protocol for treating rabies.

Dr. Bryan Piotrowski is now seeing cardiology patients twice a month in the MMC Outpatient Clinic. He is assisted by Brittany Nicole Rogers, PA-C.

MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.

The MMC annual audit report will be presented by the hospital’s auditing firm, LarsonAllen, at the Dec. 11, board meeting.

The state survey of the MMC Rural Health Clinic was conducted Oct. 21. There were no deficiencies.

A radiology biopsy probe will be purchased for urological procedures that will be performed by Dr. Sophia Ford-Glanton.

The MMC pharmacy vendor will be changing from Cardinal to McKesson.

The Board approved the purchase of a new surgery scope tower from Stryker. The new equipment will make it possible for more surgical procedures to be performed at MMC that could not be done before.

The Board voted to increase health insurance premiums for “employee only” coverage by $5 per pay period and all other levels of coverage by $10 per pay period.

The Board approved consulting staff privileges in general dentistry for Don E. Logue, D.D.S. He will be providing mobile dental services for the nursing home residents through SeniorDent.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be December 11, at 9 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.

