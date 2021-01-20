MMC Board of Trustees meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met Jan. 13, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Libby Wood. Board member absent: Denny Ward. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant.
MMC’s annual audit report, which was originally scheduled to be presented at this meeting, has been rescheduled for presentation at the Feb. 10 MMC board meeting.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, acute care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, nursing home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as an R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, director of physician practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.
An Infection Control survey of Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home was conducted Dec. 29, by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. There were no deficiencies found.
Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home’s census has been down, but is expected to go back up, as new admissions begin to be accepted again (last) week.
Weekly COVID-19 testing in the nursing home has been ongoing since September. All the tests (last) week, which include residents and employees, were negative.
The Board approved the purchase of new cardiac stress testing equipment from Hillrom.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be 9 a.m., Feb. 10, in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.