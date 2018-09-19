The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met September 12, 2018, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Larry Hunt, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Denny Ward. Board members absent: Ruth Ann Skaggs. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; and Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant. MMC staff absent: Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
MMC’s annual Employee Celebration Week will be held the first week of October. Health screenings for employees and their spouses will be done October 1 to October 4 from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.
Health screenings for City of Fredericktown employees will be done by MMC staff on October 16.
Blood Pressure screenings will be done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff.
A new online commercial about MMC’s cardiac rehab program and preventive health screenings is set to begin shooting soon. It will feature Heather Cheaney, FNP-BC, and Randy Wadlow, RN, who heads the cardiac rehab program.
MMC will be hosting the Chamber of Commerce’s “Perk Before Work” event October 23 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. in the MMC cafeteria.
Thirteen residents of Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home attended a Cardinal’s ball game September 12. Trips and other activities for the residents are made possible by fund raising events, such as the recent “Cupcake Wars,” which earned over $400.
The Madison County Health Department recently presented the Public Health Impact Award to MMC’s Julie Buford, WHNP, FNP-BC, for her work with the “Show-Me Healthy Women” program.
Heather Cheaney, FNP, was in attendance during Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s recent visit to Fredericktown.
Angela Menz, FNP-C, will begin working at MMC on October 8, 2018.
MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Sue Cofer, Cashier, is a member of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.
MMC recently performed some Electronic Health Records upgrades. A new Laboratory Information System (LIS) was installed on August 6th, and the Electronic Medication Administration Record system in the hospital was upgraded.
MMC’s 2019 Operating and Capital Budget was approved by the Board.
The Missouri Hospital Association Annual Convention will be held on November 7, 8, & 9, 2018 at Tan-Tar-A.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be held on Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.
