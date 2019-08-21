The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met August 14, 2019, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Larry Hunt, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Denny Ward. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant. Also present: Randy Wadlow, RN, MMC’s Director of Cardiac Rehab.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.
Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home has once again received a five-star rating from CMS.
A group of twelve nursing home residents from Stockhoff went on a bowling trip last week. On September 5, 2019, a group of residents who have never been to a Cardinals game, will get the opportunity to attend one.
MMC employees did health screenings for the school district August 14.
A 6% increase in MMC’s charges was approved by the Board.
Randy Wadlow, RN, who is the director of MMC’s cardiac rehab program, presented information on two bids for replacing the cardiac rehab software system. The Board approved the bid from LSI (Life Systems International) for $29,990.
The Board approved a bid from Tox Review, LLC, to oversee the random management selection process for the employee drug screenings.
There were no deficiencies resulting from the annual mammography survey conducted last month.
A plan of correction for deficiencies resulting from the hospital building survey, conducted earlier this year, has been submitted to the state.
MMC has been chosen by the National Rural Health Resource Center to participate in the Delta Regional Community Health Systems Development (DRCHSD) Program, which supports rural communities by providing opportunities to receive technical assistance. This assistance will be provided through assessments, consultations, workshops, and educational trainings over a three-year period. The purpose of the program is to increase the efficiency of the local health care delivery system practices.
MMC’s overall facility layout and accessibility was discussed, following a recent patient suggestion.
The Board approved a $5 per day increase for nursing home room rates.
The annual Missouri Hospital Association Convention will be November 6, 7, & 8, 2019 at the Margaritaville Lake Resort (formerly Tan-Tar-A).
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be September 11, 2019, at 9 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.
