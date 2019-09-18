The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met Sept. 11, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, and Kent Marler. Board members absent: Larry Hunt and Denny Ward. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant. MMC staff absent: Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County). Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.
A group of residents from Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home attended a Cardinal’s baseball game in St. Louis Sept. 5. There was a barbecue Sept. 11. There will be a fishing trip in October for the residents.
Twenty nursing home residents are now enrolled in SeniorDent, a mobile dentistry program that provides dental services to nursing homes. Don Logue, D.D.S. made his first visit to Stockhoff Sept. 9.
MMC will be doing employee health screenings for the City of Fredericktown in October, and MMC employees will participate in Freakytown, Oct. 26.
Several MMC employees met last week and formed an Employee Engagement Committee. An organizational meeting of the committee (was) Sept. 12. Members of the committee will participate in the planning of employee events, appreciation/motivational activities, birthday lunches, etc.
Dr. Sophia Ford-Glanton, a urologist, is now seeing patients once a month in the MMC Outpatient Clinic.
Auditors from CliftonLarsonAllen will be at MMC the week of Oct. 28 to perform the facility’s annual audit.
Work will begin this month on a new roof for the nursing home. The job will be done by Huffman Roofing.
MMC’s FY 2020 budget was approved by the Board.
Representatives from the National Rural Health Resource Center will be at MMC’s Oct. 9 board meeting to explain the HRSA/DRA grant. MMC was recently selected to participate in this program.
The annual Missouri Hospital Association Convention will be November 6, 7, and 8, at the Margaritaville Lake Resort (formerly Tan-Tar-A).
The Board approved consulting staff privileges in Radiology for Marc A. Apostol, M.D., and allied health professional staff privileges as a nurse practitioner for Alanna M. Guess, FNP-C.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be at 9 a.m., Oct. 9, in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.
