MMC Board of Trustees Meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met February 12, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Larry Hunt, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Denny Ward. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Brandon Tull, Community Champion; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant. MMC staff absent: Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, and Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
Jennifer Penuel, COO, reported that Melissa King, who works in MMC’s radiology department, is the employee of the quarter award winner.
The KFVS/Raycom Health digital ad campaign for MMC is underway and producing good results.
Due to a recent contract renegotiation by MMC’s Prescription Benefit Management (PBM) company, MedTrakRx, the facility will now receive a larger rebate on employee prescriptions.
MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as a R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.
Lisa Twidwell informed the board about a new education program she learned about at the recent Chamber of Commerce meeting that she and Kent Marler attended. The program, called “Missouri Fast Track,” helps adults attain a free associate degree.
MMC began using a new hospital inpatient survey January 1, 2020. It is called the HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) survey. It is a national, standardized survey, and the results are available online to the public.
MMC has received approval from the state of its written plan of correction for the deficiencies resulting from the March 2019 hospital building survey.
MMC’s April board meeting will be held April 8, the day following the election. Darren Ellis and Libby Wood are running for the seat being left vacant by Larry Hunt, who is retiring from the board after serving on it since 2009.
The personal financial disclosure forms for Lisa Twidwell, CEO, and Joe Barnhouse, Purchasing Director, were approved by the board.
The board voted to retain MMC’s current annual salary raise cap of 3%.
The DRCHSD Financial Operational Assessment and Process Improvement Project Report Presentation and Action Planning Session will be February 26, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be held March 11, 2020, at 9 a.m., in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.