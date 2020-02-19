MMC Board of Trustees Meeting

MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as a R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.