MMC Board of Trustees meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Larry Hunt, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Denny Ward. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Brandon Tull, Community Champion; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant. MMC staff absent: Allan Sucharski, CFO.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as a R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.
MMC will again sponsor the Diaper Derby at the annual Azalea Festival in May. It will be held in the Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home dining/living room, which is where it was moved to last year, due to the weather. Since this worked well, it was decided to make it the permanent location for the event.
A meeting was held March 10, in MMC’s board room by the Madison County Health Department to discuss the community’s preparedness for the coronavirus.
Medicaid expansion in Missouri was discussed by the board. This issue will be on the Missouri public ballot in November. Missouri is one of only thirteen states that has not expanded Medicaid. As a result, other states are receiving federal funds that would have come to Missouri.
The Board gave its approval for the replacement of the Evident/CPSI server for electronic health records.
Brandon Tull, MMC’s Community Champion, will present a DRCHSD community coordination event on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in the MMC board room from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
The Board approved consulting staff privileges in Radiology for Dr. Carlin Ann Ridpath and active staff E.R. privileges for Dr. Bruce E. Harrison.
A retirement party was held for Larry Hunt, who presided over his last MMC board meeting today. He has retired after serving for eleven years on the board of trustees.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.