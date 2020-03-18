MMC Board of Trustees meeting

MMC will again sponsor the Diaper Derby at the annual Azalea Festival in May. It will be held in the Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home dining/living room, which is where it was moved to last year, due to the weather. Since this worked well, it was decided to make it the permanent location for the event.

A meeting was held March 10, in MMC’s board room by the Madison County Health Department to discuss the community’s preparedness for the coronavirus.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Medicaid expansion in Missouri was discussed by the board. This issue will be on the Missouri public ballot in November. Missouri is one of only thirteen states that has not expanded Medicaid. As a result, other states are receiving federal funds that would have come to Missouri.

The Board gave its approval for the replacement of the Evident/CPSI server for electronic health records.

Brandon Tull, MMC’s Community Champion, will present a DRCHSD community coordination event on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in the MMC board room from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The Board approved consulting staff privileges in Radiology for Dr. Carlin Ann Ridpath and active staff E.R. privileges for Dr. Bruce E. Harrison.