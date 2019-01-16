The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met Jan. 9, 2019, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Larry Hunt, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler and Denny Ward. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; and Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant.
MMC’s annual audit report for FYE 9-30-2018 was presented by Josh Wilks of Clifton Larson Allen.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Sue Cofer, Cashier, is a member of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.
Douglas Bishop, AGPCNP, began working at MMC. He will be working in the Urgent Care Clinic and as a hospitalist two days a month.
The MMC Maintenance Department recently completed renovating the HVAC system in the E.R. and Radiology Department.
Bereavement meetings, conducted by Mary Masterson, will be held the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in the MMC board room, beginning March 7, 2019.
A new Board of Trustees Orientation Manual was approved by the MMC Board of Trustees.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be Feb. 13, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.
