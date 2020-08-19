MMC Board of Trustees Meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met August 12, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Libby Wood. Board members absent: Denny Ward. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant. MMC staff absent: Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON.
Patrick W. O’Hara, M.D., MMC’s newest family practice physician, was introduced to the MMC board members. Dr. O’Hara began his practice here in March.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as a R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.
Neva Coomer was named the first Ms. Stockhoff at a pageant July 16, at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home. A few days after winning her crowning, Coomer celebrated her 100th birthday. The runner-up in the contest was Willa Dean Combs.
Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home continues to be free of any COVID-19 cases. Visitor restrictions are still in place and are expected to remain until further notice from federal/state authorities. A plexi-glass visitation station for patio visits in the nursing home will soon be installed.
Sports physicals are still being offered in the rural health clinic offices, by appointment only.
MMC will be doing health screenings for the Fredericktown School District Aug. 19. COVID-19 antibody tests will also be offered.
Although there have been a few exposures, no MMC employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The facility expects to soon have access to the new “rapid” tests, which can give results in as little as twenty minutes.
MMC has requested and been approved for approximately $300,000 of the Local Government COVID-19 funds, which will be used to purchase equipment that will expand the hospital’s capacity to care for COVID-19 patients.
MMC sends its condolences to the family of Dr. Raymond A. Murphy, who passed away recently. Dr. Murphy provided radiology services at the hospital for many years.
A 5% increase in hospital charges was approved by the board for the FY 2021 budget.
Bids are being considered from two companies for a new roof that is needed for the old section of the hospital.
The board reviewed information from the National Rural Health Resource Center about the economic impact of Madison Medical Center on Madison County. Total local revenue generated in the county by the hospital and hospital employee spending is $22,842,800. Total local income generated in the county by the hospital and hospital employee spending is $5,633,100. The total number of jobs supported in the county due to hospital and hospital employee spending is 1,034.
MMC will receive $125,000 in funding for a digital upgrade of two radiology rooms. The funds are from a telemedicine grant for which MMC recently received approval.
The board discussed the hospital inpatient satisfaction survey that the facility began using on January 1, 2020. The survey, which is known as the HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) survey, is a national, standardized survey, and the results are available online to the public.
The board reviewed a proposal from First State Community Bank for refinancing MMC’s bonds. The proposal will be considered and discussed again at the board’s September meeting.
An operational review of the Arcadia Valley Family Clinic and the MMC Home Health Agency was presented to the board. This will also be discussed again at the next board meeting.
The board gave its approval to switch the facility’s current employee health insurance plan to the Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan and to include coverage for spouses in it, as long as further management review still indicates this as a feasible option.
The board approved a $5 per day room rate increase for Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be September 9, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.
