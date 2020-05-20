MMC Board of Trustees Meeting

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, visitor restrictions are still in place for Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home, and strict guidelines are being followed for admissions. Telehealth is being utilized to make sure the residents are still able to receive all the services they need. A COVID-focused survey of the nursing home was conducted by the State on April 7, via telephone, and it was determined that the facility is in compliance and has done everything it is required to do to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents.

MMC will receive two small grants of $3,000 each – one from the Civil Monetary Penalty Fund which can be used for educational technology and one through the Daily Journal for advertising. A check for $5,000 was received from the Hospital Services Group Charitable Foundation.

The KFVS/Raycom digital ad campaign is continuing to work well for MMC.

MMC has received funds from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act, which will help to offset the drop in revenue, resulting from the “stay at home” order, which was imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Repayment will be required for some of these funds.

MMC would like to thank Cap America for its donation of 500 cloth face masks and Domino’s Pizza for supplying lunch and dinner for employees on two different dates.