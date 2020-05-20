MMC Board of Trustees Meeting

The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met May 13, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Larry Hunt, Ruth Ann Skaggs, Connie Matthews, Kent Marler, and Denny Ward. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; Brandon Tull, Community Champion; Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant. MMC staff absent: Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON.
Since the April 7, 2020 general municipal election had to be cancelled, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Larry Hunt, who had already announced his retirement from the board, will have to continue to serve as the board member until the next election, which has been rescheduled for June 2, 2020.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café and serves as an R-1 School Board member. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, visitor restrictions are still in place for Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Home, and strict guidelines are being followed for admissions. Telehealth is being utilized to make sure the residents are still able to receive all the services they need. A COVID-focused survey of the nursing home was conducted by the State on April 7, via telephone, and it was determined that the facility is in compliance and has done everything it is required to do to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents.
MMC will receive two small grants of $3,000 each – one from the Civil Monetary Penalty Fund which can be used for educational technology and one through the Daily Journal for advertising. A check for $5,000 was received from the Hospital Services Group Charitable Foundation.
The KFVS/Raycom digital ad campaign is continuing to work well for MMC.
MMC has received funds from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act, which will help to offset the drop in revenue, resulting from the “stay at home” order, which was imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Repayment will be required for some of these funds.
MMC would like to thank Cap America for its donation of 500 cloth face masks and Domino’s Pizza for supplying lunch and dinner for employees on two different dates.
The Board reviewed the COVID-19 Situational Awareness Update, which is supplied daily by the Missouri Hospital Association to hospitals throughout the state.
The MMC Auxiliary now has new officers. Karen Combs is the president and David Stroup is the vice-president.
Dr. Patrick O’Hara, a family practice physician, joined the staff of Madison Medical Center in March. His office is located in Suite D, and he is now taking new patient appointments.
Madison County is receiving $1,418,164 of Local Government COVID-19 Relief Funds. These funds were distributed to the states by the federal government, and the state governments distributed them to the counties. The county commissioners are in charge of distributing the funds to county governmental organizations, including Madison Medical Center.
Brandon Tull, MMC’s Community Champion, gave an update on the activities of the Delta Region Community Health Systems Development (DRCHSD) Program. Due to the pandemic, the DRCHSD Community Coordination Event that was scheduled for May 14, 2020 in the MMC board room, had to be cancelled. Brandon reported that most of their meetings have been, and will probably continue to be, virtual.
The Board voted to approve reimbursement to Ruth Ann Skaggs for supplying new flowers for the planters in front of the hospital and nursing home.
The Board gave its approval for MMC to apply for a 3-year telemedicine hospitalist grant being offered by the Missouri Rural Health Association, the Missouri Foundation for Health, and Avera. This grant will be utilized for the hospital inpatient setting.
The Board approved allied health professional staff privileges for James A. Smith, CRNA, Denise F. Flynn, AGPCNP-C, and Kelcy F. Sayler, FNP-C.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be June 10, 2020, at 9 a.m. in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.
