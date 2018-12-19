The Madison Medical Center Board of Trustees met at 9:30 a.m., Dec. 12, 2018, for its regular monthly meeting. The following board members were present: Larry Hunt, Connie Matthews, and Denny Ward. Board members absent: Ruth Ann Skaggs and Kent Marler. MMC staff present: Lisa Twidwell, Administrator/CEO; Allan Sucharski, CFO; Jennifer Penuel, COO; Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON; Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON; Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices; and Maureen Medley, Administrative Assistant.
The following departmental reports were presented to the Board: Acute Care Nursing, SNF/ICF Nursing, Rural Health Clinic, COO/Human Resources, and CFO. The Home Health report was also reviewed.
MMC employees participated in the Salvation Army Bell Ringing Day Dec. 6. The Nursing Home Christmas party was Dec. 9. Nursing Home Gift Wrapping Fundraiser was Dec. 14 and the MMC Auxiliary Christmas Luncheon was Dec. 18 in the board room.
MMC information and give-away items are included in the Cordial Caravan (now extending into St. Francois County) Welcome packets that are given to newlyweds, new parents, and those who are new to the community. Blood pressure screenings are done monthly at both the Ironton and Fredericktown Senior Centers by MMC Home Health staff. Cindy Dulaney, Acute Care DON, is a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Shelter. Lisa Twidwell, Administrator, is a member of the Rotary Club. Kristen Starkey, Nursing Home DON, is one of the organizers of the Compassion Café. Carol Hyatt, Director of Physician Practices, is a member of the MCCDD board. Sue Cofer, Cashier, is a member of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. Linda Rhodes, Pharmacist, is a member of the Optimist Club.
Dr. Edward Burke is now seeing patients in the nursing home.
The Board reviewed reports showing the increased volume in MMC’s laboratory testing and radiology exams over the past three years.
Congratulations to Allison Thomas, a long-time employee in MMC’s Medical Records Department, who recently became a Certified Professional Coder (CPC).
The Board reviewed information regarding USDA grant/loan programs and discussed the possibility of utilizing one of them to finance two replacement projects that MMC will need to address in the near future.
The Board discussed the annual budget impact of the Missouri minimum wage increase which will go into effect next month.
The Board approved reimbursement of travel expenses for Ruth Ann Skaggs and Connie Matthews who attended the MHA Annual Convention at Tan-Tar-A in November.
The Board approved the CAH Annual Periodic Evaluation and the Nursing Home Facility Assessment. Both of these reports are required by the State.
The Board approved consulting staff privileges in Endocrinology for Wu Wen, M.D. and Darren M. Allcock, D.O., and allied health professional staff privileges for Angela Menz, FNP-C, who will work in the Urgent Care Clinic and will also serve as a hospitalist.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Trustees will be January 9, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., in the Dr. Slaughter Memorial Building.
