On behalf of the Health Resources Services Administration’s Federal Office of Rural Health Policy (FORHP), and Delta Regional Authority (DRA), The National Rural Health Resource Center (The Center) is excited to announce Madison Medical Center has been selected to participate in the Delta Region Community Health Systems Development (DRCHSD) Program. Through the DRCHSD Program, the DRA and FORHP have partnered to support rural communities with an opportunity to receive intensive technical assistance (TA).

The TA consists of various assessments, onsite consultations, workshops and educational trainings, which will be provided through a multi-year phased-in approach. The Program is designed to increase the efficiency of the local health care delivery system practices by focusing on care coordination, social services integration, emergency medical services access, and workforce recruitment and retention with the goal to:

  • Improve financial position and increase operational efficiencies
  • Implement quality improvements that support an evidenced-based culture for improved health outcomes
  • Address workforce recruitment and retention needs
  • Increase use of telemedicine to fill service gaps and access to care
  • Ensure access to and availability of Emergency Medical Services
  • Integrate social services to address socio-economic challenges
  • Enhance coordination of care and develop a community care coordination plan
  • Strengthen the local health care delivery system to position for population health

With the support of the DRA and FORHP, The Center is proud to recognize Madison Medical Center for this outstanding accomplishment. The Center looks forward to working with Madison Medical Center and its community of Fredericktown.  

"We are very excited that we have been selected for this improvement grant process and look forward to the enhancements in healthcare that it will bring to our community", stated Lisa Twidwell, Administrator of Madison Medical Center.

To learn more about the DRA and FORHP collaboration to support rural communities through the DRCHSD Program, visit the Delta Regional Authority website.

