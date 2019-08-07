On behalf of the Health Resources Services Administration’s Federal Office of Rural Health Policy (FORHP), and Delta Regional Authority (DRA), The National Rural Health Resource Center (The Center) is excited to announce Madison Medical Center has been selected to participate in the Delta Region Community Health Systems Development (DRCHSD) Program. Through the DRCHSD Program, the DRA and FORHP have partnered to support rural communities with an opportunity to receive intensive technical assistance (TA).
The TA consists of various assessments, onsite consultations, workshops and educational trainings, which will be provided through a multi-year phased-in approach. The Program is designed to increase the efficiency of the local health care delivery system practices by focusing on care coordination, social services integration, emergency medical services access, and workforce recruitment and retention with the goal to:
- Improve financial position and increase operational efficiencies
- Implement quality improvements that support an evidenced-based culture for improved health outcomes
- Address workforce recruitment and retention needs
- Increase use of telemedicine to fill service gaps and access to care
- Ensure access to and availability of Emergency Medical Services
- Integrate social services to address socio-economic challenges
- Enhance coordination of care and develop a community care coordination plan
- Strengthen the local health care delivery system to position for population health
With the support of the DRA and FORHP, The Center is proud to recognize Madison Medical Center for this outstanding accomplishment. The Center looks forward to working with Madison Medical Center and its community of Fredericktown.
"We are very excited that we have been selected for this improvement grant process and look forward to the enhancements in healthcare that it will bring to our community", stated Lisa Twidwell, Administrator of Madison Medical Center.
To learn more about the DRA and FORHP collaboration to support rural communities through the DRCHSD Program, visit the Delta Regional Authority website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.