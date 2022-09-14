MMC to discontinue home health services

At the end of this month, Madison Medical Center will no longer offer Home Health or HC/PC services.

MMC CEO Lisa Twidwell said, the main reason for the decision was staffing shortages and financial reimbursements.

"Reimbursements in this service area have continued to decline over the years and not kept up with the rising costs associated with providing this service," Twidwell said. "The shortage of nurses and healthcare professionals has also been an issue."

Twidwell said, this was a difficult decision for the hospital to make.

"We do not like to end any service that we provide but due to declining patient volumes, from continued restrictions on the service by Medicare and other managed insurance companies, we did not feel that it was viable to continue the service," Twidwell said. "There are other home health and HC/PC companies in our community that provide the service so while we will no longer be providing the service under the MMC name, patients can still access most of our therapists that they are already familiar with under other company names."

Twidwell said, the move has not left any staff without a job. She said, MMC was fortunate enough to be able to offer those staff members other positions within the facility.

"Nursing and healthcare professional shortages have definitely made it more challenging to staff all of our services here," Twidwell said. "We look forward to the expansion of healthcare professional training in our area to be able to grow our local resources of staff here in our community."

The elimination of the home health department will take place Sept. 30.

"We appreciate the community's support over the years and allowing us to be able to provide the service," Twidwell said. "We hope to be able to reinvest any savings we recognize from this change back into our other services."