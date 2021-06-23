Mobile Food Bank July 1

The Salvation Army is sponsoring the Southeast Missouri Mobile Food Bank, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., July 1, at the former Walmart parking lot on Highway 72 East. This will be first come, first served.
