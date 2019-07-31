{{featured_button_text}}

The Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake in partnership with the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Wake Foundation and the National Wild Turkey Federation, are sponsoring a Mobility Impaired Modern Gun Deer Hunt Oct. 19-20.

Applications will be accepted until Sept. 3.

Applicants must be at least 11 years of age and have a permanent physical condition that severely impairs their mobility, such as paralysis or amputation of lower extremities, and requires the assistance of a wheelchair, braces, crutches or similar aids of mobility. Hunters will be selected by random drawing for the two-day hunt to be conducted at various locations near Wappapello Lake. All applicants will be notified by mail if they were successfully drawn, placed on an alternates list or not successfully drawn.

For applications or further information, visit https://mvs.usace.afpims.mil/Missions/ Recreation/Wappapello-Lake/Natural-Resource-Management/ or stop by or call the Wappapello Lake Project Office at 573-222-8562. Email inquiries may be directed to Eric.G.Lemons@usace.army.mil.

