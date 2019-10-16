The Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake in partnership with the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Wake Foundation, and the National Wild Turkey Federation are sponsoring a Mobility Impaired Modern Gun Deer Hunt Oct. 19 and 20.
The hunt will take place at five locations spread across the Wappapello Lake Project: Wappapello Dam Area, Asher Creek (PA 73), Wetfork (County Road 547/548), Johnson Tract Natural Area (PA 31), and the Chollo Holly MDC Management Area (North of Hwy 34). These areas are not closed to the public, however, we want to remind all visitors that the hunters will be using modern firearms. Please use proper precautions and wear hunter orange if you plan to be in these areas. All locations are properly signed to warn anyone walking the trails in the areas such as the Ozark Trail and MDC University Trail. Corps Road 33 and the Johnson Tract Trail will be temporary closed to vehicle traffic for that weekend. If you have questions, please contact the COE Rangers stationed at the named areas above.
For an application for next year's Mobility Impaired Modern Gun Deer Hunt, or further information, visit https://mvs.usace.afpims.mil/Missions/Recreation/Wappello-Lake/Natural-Resource-Management/ or stop by or call the Wappapello Lake Project Office at 573-222-8562. Email inquiries may be directed to eric.g.lemons@usaace.army.mil.
