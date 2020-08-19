You are the owner of this article.
Montgomery donates to Furever Paws and Claws
Montgomery donates to Furever Paws and Claws

Montgomery Makes Her Birthday About Furever Paws And Claws

Khloe Montgomery (pictured with her fur baby Sophie), daughter of Paul and Kara Montgomery, chose to celebrate her 10th Birthday by collecting much needed items for Furever Paws and Claws Rescue in Fredericktown. Instead of asking for presents, Khloe asked her family and friends for items to help support the rescue. She has a big beautiful heart for rescue and we definitely see her volunteering with animals in her future.
