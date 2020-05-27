More than $165 million headed to Missouri nursing homes to aid coronavirus response

“This is a scary time for older Americans, especially as they are separated from loved ones to help protect their health during this pandemic,” said Blunt. “Nursing homes have faced a tremendously difficult and important task in trying to keep high-risk seniors safe. Those efforts will continue and we need to make sure they have the support they need. The funding announced today can be used for additional personal protective equipment, testing capacity, staffing and more. I will continue working with the administration to give seniors and their families the peace of mind that we are doing everything we can to be sure they are getting the care they need.”