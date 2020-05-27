More than $17 million in coronavirus aid for Missouri Rural Health Clinics

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (Mo.), Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies (Labor/HHS), announced that 351 rural health clinics in Missouri will receive a total of more than $17 million through the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to support and expand COVID-19 testing efforts. The funding was included in the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.

“Making sure people in rural communities have access to coronavirus tests is critical to our state’s response and reopening efforts,” said Blunt. “This funding will expand coronavirus testing capabilities at hundreds of health clinics in underserved areas, providing resources for everything from supplies to staff training. Rural communities always face a unique set of health care challenges and this pandemic is no different. I’ve been encouraged by the Department of Health and Human Services’ efforts to move quickly to get resources targeted toward rural hospitals and health care providers out the door. I will continue working with the administration to make sure rural Missourians continue to have access to care close to where they live.”