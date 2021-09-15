More than a fundraiser

September 9, the students of Fredericktown Elementary School hosted its fifth Annual Track-a-thon.

The Fredericktown Elementary School has continued to hold the event which was the brain child of former FES teacher Vicki Moyers.

Clauser said Moyers presented the idea as a way to get students involved in fundraising and also promote physical activity and student involvement.

Last year the Track-a-thon raised more than $6,000 and helped make improvements to the playground.

"We are hoping to raise even more this year and have set a goal of $7,000," Clauser said. "The funds will go towards making our playground even more fun, accessible and safe for all of our students. We will continue to make playground improvements through new equipment and improved surfacing."

To make the day even more fun the top three fundraisers will get $25, the top class gets a pizza party and the teacher of the top class will get an hour lunch with a friend with their classes and duties covered.

Clauser said the event may be a great fundraiser which does not include selling cookie dough, wrapping paper, etc., but the Track-a-thon also allows the school to work with the community to build positive relationships for the success of the students.