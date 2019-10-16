Since 2016, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce has been holding monthly "Perk Before Work" events throughout the community.
The first event was held at Safe Harbor Hospice and Madison County Chamber President Tessa Rehkop said she remembers trying to get a feel for how many people would like to attend that sort of event.
"We had over 20 people show up so we've been doing it every month ever since," Rehkop said. "I think they've been very successful."
Rehkop said it is a nice to have a morning networking time that is a lot less formal than the luncheons so people are able to just come and chat with their fellow community members.
"The morning networking events are something most chambers have," Rehkop said. "So we did borrow the idea but came up with our own name."
Rehkop said the chamber switches up the locations every month to give members a chance to visit different businesses and organizations in the county.
"We've been at the Madison County Courthouse, the Battle of Fredericktown Civil War Museum, Historical Madison County Museum, Black River Electric Cooperative, New Era Bank, First State Community Bank, Madison County Service Coordination and Country Lane Florist to name a few," Rehkop said. "We are always looking for different businesses to host."
Rehkop said hosting is a great way to get your name out there.
"Sometimes we'll ask a business or organization to host just because we think it'd be a fun location," Rehkop said. "That's how we had this month's meeting at the firehouse."
Rehkop said it may be the kid in her, but she was really excited to see the firetrucks and the station. She said hearing the stories and trying on the firefighter uniform is not something that happens very often in her day to day life.
Hosts of the Perk Before Work event provide coffee, pastries and an attendance prize with the option of sharing some information about their business.
"My favorite part about Perk Before Work is getting to visit the different businesses," Rehkop said. "I've lived in Fredericktown my whole life but have never been in some of these places."
Rehkop said, during some of the events, attendees even get a tour of parts of the business that the public usually does not get to see.
"I feel like all the people I've met at Perk I've become really close with," Rehkop said. "When I think of a business service I need these are the people I think of first. But more than that, we've made some really great friendships. Some of us girls have even planned a trip to Branson together."
