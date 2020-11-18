More than a shoebox

"This year we have a little thank you bag made up with some information about Samaritans Purse and a thank you letter from our team," Lang said. "We hand them a bag and thank them. That really is all the changes."

Lang said, other than the extra safety protocols, the boxes are the same. She said every box still has a "wow" toy, school supplies, etc.

"I had a woman that I work with made crocheted scarfs," Lang said. "She made 100 plus scarves and then she made little wash clothes and wrapped soap in them. That was from somebody I work with. She has nothing to do with my church and she wanted to do something, so she did that all year long."

Lang said she was a little nervous because of COVID-19 and how the changes with the drive-up would work but is happy with the way it turned out.

"You know it is something different, and we haven't been able to do anything," Lang said. "They don't want you to do anything here there or other and so it is kind of refreshing, I'm sure, for people just to get out. I think they feel comfortable. One pastor this morning told me he said, 'I'm glad you did this because I know some people are really nervous and they don't want to be around anybody.'"