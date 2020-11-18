More than a shoebox

Operation Christmas Child collections began, Monday. Volunteers have taken extra precautions this year due to COVID-19 and are busy collecting shoeboxes at God's Country Cowboy Church in Fredericktown.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. Since 1993, the program has delivered gift-filled shoeboxes to more than 178 million children in more than 150 countries and territories over its 27 years.
It all starts with a shoebox. Next, it is decided if the box is for a boy or a girl and which age category they fall into, 2-4, 5-9 or 10-14 years old. Once an age range and gender is chosen, items are selected to fill the box.
Boxes included a “wow” item such as a soccer ball with pump or a stuffed animal and then filled in with other fun toys, hygiene items and school supplies.
"Nothing has changed other than COVID, of course," Fredericktown drop-off leader Robin Lang said. "Whenever someone pulls up with shoeboxes, we go out and greet them. We mask up, glove up, and do all the paperwork outside. That way they don't have to get out."
Lang said she checks with the person donating to make sure they can get the boxes out of the vehicle and if so, volunteers bring the boxes inside while she helps with the paper work.
"This year we have a little thank you bag made up with some information about Samaritans Purse and a thank you letter from our team," Lang said. "We hand them a bag and thank them. That really is all the changes."
Lang said, other than the extra safety protocols, the boxes are the same. She said every box still has a "wow" toy, school supplies, etc.
"I had a woman that I work with made crocheted scarfs," Lang said. "She made 100 plus scarves and then she made little wash clothes and wrapped soap in them. That was from somebody I work with. She has nothing to do with my church and she wanted to do something, so she did that all year long."
Lang said she was a little nervous because of COVID-19 and how the changes with the drive-up would work but is happy with the way it turned out.
"You know it is something different, and we haven't been able to do anything," Lang said. "They don't want you to do anything here there or other and so it is kind of refreshing, I'm sure, for people just to get out. I think they feel comfortable. One pastor this morning told me he said, 'I'm glad you did this because I know some people are really nervous and they don't want to be around anybody.'"
This is Lang's second year as drop-off leader and she said she is not nervous this year like she was last year.
"I've got it under my belt now," Lang said. "I wasn't expecting COVID by no means and yeah you know, is that going to effect the numbers, yeah maybe, but maybe not. I know some churches have not been meeting as much or they are meeting in small groups and that is going to affect some, but then I had one church contact me and they did 200 more shoeboxes then they did last year."
As of around 1 p.m., Monday, the location had already collected a little more than 800 boxes.
Lang said boxes can still be brought to the Cowboy Church until Nov. 23. As for what goes into a box, she said a hygiene item such as bar soap, wash cloth, toothbrush; school supplies, stick glue, pencils, erasers, small notebooks, pens, crayons; and a wow gift, something they can keep like a stuffed animal. That is all it takes.
Filled shoe boxes may be dropped off at God's Country Cowboy Church, 160 Commercial Dr., Fredericktown. Operation Christmas Child drop off hours are 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, November 18; 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, November 19; 1 to 4 p.m., Friday, November 20; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, November 21; 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, November 22; and 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Monday, November 23.
Anyone with questions is urged to please contact Robin at 573-576-8056 or the church at 573-783-9496.
If you missed the collection deadline and would still like to be involved, www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child offers several options of ways to donate and volunteer year round.
