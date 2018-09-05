Subscribe for 17¢ / day
More Than 100 Participate In Benefit Ride

A side-by-side benefit ride for Levi Lewis, who received serious burns during a recent racing accident, saw a turnout of 113 vehicles. The event organized by Pat Kemp and Andy Kirkpatrick raised $8,500 in one day thanks to the large turnout and numerous donations from individuals and businesses. The ride began at the SRT range in Fredericktown and continued throughout the county Aug. 25. All the money raised went to Lewis to help aid in his recovery.

 Provided by Ladonna Kemp
