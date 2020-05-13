Mothers
0 comments
A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE

Mothers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dove

With all that has been going on in this world the last few months, it somehow slipped by my brain that this past Sunday was Mother’s Day.

I was totally reminded of it as phone calls, cards, notes, and gifts came my way nearly everyday of this past week, but as for writing about Mothers in last week’s article (which I should have done), I completely neglected it. Therefore, being a few days late, I wanted to give you some thoughts about what I think of concerning Mothers.

M – Motivators, Mentors, Mile setters, Moral

O – Opinionated, Optimistic, Objective, Opportunistic

T – Trustworthy, Thankful, Truthful, Terrific

H – Honest, Helpful, Heroic, Humble, Holy

E – Energetic, Encouragers, Enthusiastic, Exceptional

R - Reliable, Respectful, Resilient, Resourceful

S – Sacrificial, Selfless, Successful, Serving, Super

I’m certain that each of you can think of many more and probably even better adjectives to describe your mothers, but these were just a few that came to mind for me.

None of us mothers fit all of these characteristics, because even though we may feel like we have to be Super Moms, we aren’t. Each of us does the best we can at any given moment. We are humans. None of us are perfect. We make mistakes. We learn as we go.

Remember, there is no given manual that comes with rearing children other than God’s Holy Word, and most of the time we forget to use it.

My heart hurts for those women who have children, yet either don’t want them or mistreat them. Children are a gift from God. I pray each of you appreciate your mothers, tell them how much you love them, and give them the respect they deserve. You might not agree with them in everything, but just remember, they are your mothers.

I have been blessed with four beautiful, wonderful children, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. I am so very thankful for their love, support, and constant care for me. God bless you Mothers.

Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Merle Allen, 79
Obituaries

Merle Allen, 79

Merle Allen, 79, of South Fulton, Tennessee died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky. He was…

Obituaries

W.R. Singleton

W.R. Singleton, 88, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Wabash Christian Village in Carmi, Illinois. He was born February 2…

Seeking Forever Home
Democrat News

Seeking Forever Home

A feisty, three-year-old, female tortie is available for adoption and would prefer to be the only cat.She has been fixed, snap tested, and is …

Obituaries

Nora Florence Killian

Nora Florence Killian, 91, of Flagstaff, Arizona (formerly of Fredericktown) died Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Peaks Care Center in Flagstaff.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News