With all that has been going on in this world the last few months, it somehow slipped by my brain that this past Sunday was Mother’s Day.

I was totally reminded of it as phone calls, cards, notes, and gifts came my way nearly everyday of this past week, but as for writing about Mothers in last week’s article (which I should have done), I completely neglected it. Therefore, being a few days late, I wanted to give you some thoughts about what I think of concerning Mothers.

M – Motivators, Mentors, Mile setters, Moral

O – Opinionated, Optimistic, Objective, Opportunistic

T – Trustworthy, Thankful, Truthful, Terrific

H – Honest, Helpful, Heroic, Humble, Holy

E – Energetic, Encouragers, Enthusiastic, Exceptional

R - Reliable, Respectful, Resilient, Resourceful

S – Sacrificial, Selfless, Successful, Serving, Super

I’m certain that each of you can think of many more and probably even better adjectives to describe your mothers, but these were just a few that came to mind for me.