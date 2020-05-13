With all that has been going on in this world the last few months, it somehow slipped by my brain that this past Sunday was Mother’s Day.
I was totally reminded of it as phone calls, cards, notes, and gifts came my way nearly everyday of this past week, but as for writing about Mothers in last week’s article (which I should have done), I completely neglected it. Therefore, being a few days late, I wanted to give you some thoughts about what I think of concerning Mothers.
M – Motivators, Mentors, Mile setters, Moral
O – Opinionated, Optimistic, Objective, Opportunistic
T – Trustworthy, Thankful, Truthful, Terrific
H – Honest, Helpful, Heroic, Humble, Holy
E – Energetic, Encouragers, Enthusiastic, Exceptional
R - Reliable, Respectful, Resilient, Resourceful
S – Sacrificial, Selfless, Successful, Serving, Super
I’m certain that each of you can think of many more and probably even better adjectives to describe your mothers, but these were just a few that came to mind for me.
None of us mothers fit all of these characteristics, because even though we may feel like we have to be Super Moms, we aren’t. Each of us does the best we can at any given moment. We are humans. None of us are perfect. We make mistakes. We learn as we go.
Remember, there is no given manual that comes with rearing children other than God’s Holy Word, and most of the time we forget to use it.
My heart hurts for those women who have children, yet either don’t want them or mistreat them. Children are a gift from God. I pray each of you appreciate your mothers, tell them how much you love them, and give them the respect they deserve. You might not agree with them in everything, but just remember, they are your mothers.
I have been blessed with four beautiful, wonderful children, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. I am so very thankful for their love, support, and constant care for me. God bless you Mothers.
Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net
