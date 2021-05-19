 Skip to main content
Mouser cemetery word day, meeting
Mouser cemetery word day, meeting

Mouser Cemetery in Marquand will have its work day and business meeting on Memorial Day, May 31.

work begins at 8 a.m. The business meeting will be at 11 a.m. There will be no lunch following the meeting.

