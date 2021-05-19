Mouser cemetery word day, meeting

Mouser Cemetery in Marquand will have its work day and business meeting on Memorial Day, May 31.
work begins at 8 a.m. The business meeting will be at 11 a.m. There will be no lunch following the meeting.
