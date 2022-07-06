MOVE Madison County Summer Splash Challenge

MOVE Madison County is at it again with a new monthly challenge for July.

"It is a new month and time for a new challenge," Beth Simmons said. "There are so many great locations in Madison County for you to enjoy some activity this summer so we are encouraging you to check out the Rivers, Rocks and Streams in our new Summer Splash Challenge,"

The challenge is all about water and the group has given six locations for the community to check out in the month of July. During your visit to the locations snap a photo of yourself either in the water or by the water and post them to the Summer Splash Challenge Facebook group.

The six locations are St. Francis River (1), Millstream Gardens (2), Turkey Creek/Silver Mines (3), City Lake (4), Amidon (5), and Castor River (6).

If you visit at least four of these locations, and post your photos, you will be entered to win the Grand Prize of a Yeti Backpack Cooler.

There are a few important rules for the contest. Photos must be current, from July 2022, in order to assure this, the photos will need to contain at least one person holding up the corresponding number of fingers for the location. For example if visiting Amidon the person in the photo would hold up five fingers.

The four photos must be posted by July 31 to be entered into the drawing. The winner will be announced on the MOVE Madison County Facebook page.

The group will also be sharing the importance of hydration throughout the month.

Get Moving Madison County, and don't forget stay hydrated and share your pictures along the way.