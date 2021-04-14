Moving critical legislation

The Senate made a number of changes to the original House bill, including increasing tax credits previously available to domestic violence shelters. Right now, we have about 50 of these facilities in the state, and they need all the help that they can get. These shelters are a lifeline for families – typically, women and children – during a time of crisis. We want to make sure we’re helping those families as much as possible. The bill also extended some tax credits available to maternity homes. I believe this legislation will be truly helpful to a lot of people in need, and I was honored to be the one carrying the bill through the Senate. The House will have to sign off on the additions made by the Senate before we can send it onto the governor’s desk.