Can you believe we are already in another month of this year?

Schools have reopened and begun. Fall sports activities are starting up again, and life is doing it’s best to return to some kind of normalcy. Not that our lives will ever be the same as before (which might be a good thing in many ways), but at least we are "moving forward" and not staying in a state of lockdown.

I dare say that everyone, in some way or another, has been affected by the virus. Either a coworker, a friend, a family member, a social club, a church, a business, or a community has felt the results of something that none of us has ever experienced before.

In the middle of this situation, life goes on. People have medical emergencies. Families experience the passing of loved ones. Children need to be taught how to deal with something they’ve never even heard of. Some parents and family members have lost their jobs. The simple task of buying things we all need has become more difficult. Plus the fact that some items are no longer available. Interaction with others outside the family has been on a limited status. Marriages have been postponed. Vacation plans had to be cancelled. And the list goes on and on.