Moving Forward
A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE

Moving Forward

Dove

Can you believe we are already in another month of this year?

Schools have reopened and begun. Fall sports activities are starting up again, and life is doing it’s best to return to some kind of normalcy. Not that our lives will ever be the same as before (which might be a good thing in many ways), but at least we are "moving forward" and not staying in a state of lockdown.

I dare say that everyone, in some way or another, has been affected by the virus. Either a coworker, a friend, a family member, a social club, a church, a business, or a community has felt the results of something that none of us has ever experienced before.

In the middle of this situation, life goes on. People have medical emergencies. Families experience the passing of loved ones. Children need to be taught how to deal with something they’ve never even heard of. Some parents and family members have lost their jobs. The simple task of buying things we all need has become more difficult. Plus the fact that some items are no longer available. Interaction with others outside the family has been on a limited status. Marriages have been postponed. Vacation plans had to be cancelled. And the list goes on and on.

Adjusting to a new way of life has been more difficult for some than others, but adjustments have had to be made by everyone. For some, it has also been a time of reevaluating their lives. Deciding what is important and where their priorities lie. Also, making sure that they are prepared for any future events. To have extra food, water, money, batteries, medications, and essentials on hand is important. Like the Boy Scout motto says; “Be prepared” is always a good idea. Being prepared spiritually is also important.

Life goes on. It "moves forward." So must each of us. Don’t become dormant. Don’t allow the situations or circumstances to dictate your life. Determine in your heart to continue to live your life the best you can, reach out to others, share an encouraging word, uplift your family and friends, be positive and grateful that you have opportunities to still be alive, and thank our Heavenly Father for His promise to always be with us, no matter what may come along. "Move forward" in faith and with a joyful heart and watch the Lord work on your behalf.

Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net

