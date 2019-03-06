It is hard to believe that we are approaching the halfway point of the 2019 legislative session. Numerous bills and proposals are moving through the legislative process, and I would like to provide updates for two Senate bills I have filed.
Senate Bill 14 was passed by the Senate Seniors, Families and Children Committee and will soon be heard on the Senate floor. This legislation determines in child custody arrangements that awarding equal parenting time and equal access to both parents is in the best interest of the child. It is important to note that this act does not take away the authority of the judge to determine if a parent is unfit to be awarded custody or visitation rights. This legislation also lists various statute violations that would prevent a parent from receiving custody or unsupervised visitation of the child. This proposal aims to provide a custody agreement that is in the best interest of the child, and in a lot of situations that means each parent receives equal time and access to the child. I filed this legislation to provide parents with an equal opportunity to see their child and stay involved in their life. I am hopeful that this bill will be passed by the Senate and sent to the Missouri House of Representatives for consideration.
Senate Bill 180 was passed by the Senate Veterans and Military Affairs Committee and will soon be heard on the Senate floor. This legislation modifies the Missouri Works program by creating an additional tax credit for the expansion or improvement of a military base in Missouri. Keeping military jobs in Missouri is imperative to our state’s economy, and supporting our service men and women and expanding our military bases should be one of our top priorities. I look forward to discussing this proposal with my colleagues on the Senate floor, and I am hopeful that we can pass this legislation and send it to the Missouri House of Representatives.
