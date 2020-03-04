MPA Legislative Report Week 8: Senate filibuster, candidate filing begins

After a 19-hour overnight filibuster, business friendly changes to punitive damage awards in Missouri and the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act (MMPA) passed the Missouri Senate. The Senate began work on SB 575 that dealt with asbestos transparency but Democrats worked to prevent that legislation from passing. SB 575 was withdrawn, allowing the Senate to take up and perfect SB 591 dealing with punitive damages and MMPA issues. The bill awaits a final vote by the Senate and will then move to the House.
Under SB 591 a claim for punitive damages could not be part of the initial court filing (requiring a plaintiff to first show a reasonable basis for punitive damages) and would only allow punitive damages if proven by clear and convincing evidence that the defendant “intentionally harmed” someone without just cause or acted with deliberate and flagrant disregard for the safety of others. The bill also removes actions regarding new residences from the MMPA, puts in place a reasonable consumer standard under MMPA claims and gives authority to courts to take action if not reasonable, and requires attorney fees to have a reasonable relationship to the amount of the judgment.
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s staff is busy this week, beginning Tuesday (Feb. 25) morning, as more than 350 candidates have filed for various offices in the August state primary elections. Lines were long for those people signing up for statewide elected offices, state representatives, state senators, U.S. Congress, and circuit judges. March 31 is the last day to file as a candidate for the August primary.
Friday, Feb. 28 (was) the deadline for lawmakers to file bills in both the House and the Senate, and this week produced a flurry of proposed legislation. Currently, 1,570 bills have been filed in the House and 617 bills in the Senate. A total of 2,187. More than 200 bills were filed (last) week prior to the filing deadline.
COMMITTEE ACTIVITY
University of Missouri Board of Curators Appointments
Two appointments by Governor Mike Parson (R) to the University of Missouri’s Board of Curators appeared before the Senate Gubernatorial Appointments Committee on Feb. 26. Greg Hoberock (R) of Washington was introduced by his sponsor, Sen. Dave Schatz (R-Sullivan), and Robin Wenneker (Independent) of Columbia, was introduced by her sponsor, Sen. Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia).
Hoberock, Chairman and CEO of construction firm, hth companies, of Union, currently is a member of the State Technical College Board of Regents, a position he will be relinquishing. He is a member of Associated Builders and Contractors, president of the Construction Legal Rights Foundation, a member of Associated General Contractors, and he received his bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of Missouri. Hoberock said he brings “decision-making” to the table and that he’s a “numbers guy.” “We have to reduce the cost of education at the University system,” he told the committee. “We have to reduce student debt.” The handwriting “is on the wall” for University spending, he offered. “When kids leave the University, their degrees need to be marketable,” he said. When quizzed by Sen. Jeanie Riddle (R-Fulton), Hoberock said he supports a collaborative effort by Mizzou and some state departments to improve and upgrade the diagnostic laboratory at the University’s Veterinary Medical School.
Wenneker will be stepping down from her position on the Coordinating Board for Higher Education, a position she has held since August. A 1991 Mizzou graduate in business, she received a master’s degree in business administration in 2002 from Washington University. From 2013 to 2016 she served as the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources Foundation Board president. She is president-elect of the Mizzou Alumni Association and is on several local boards in Columbia. She is managing partner of CPW Partnership, a family-owned property management group in Columbia. “Accountability” at the University of Missouri is one of her priorities, Wenneker told the committee. Sen. Doug Libla (R-Poplar Bluff) said “unnecessary overhead” is a problem adding to the cost of higher education. Wenneker said she was excited to bring her “agricultural point of view” to the Board of Curators, and noted she is a good listener, takes politics out of the conversation, and she has a good, working knowledge of the University. She, too, said she supports the collaborative efforts to secure a more advanced, high quality diagnostic lab at the MU Vet School.
After the committee’s unanimous vote of support on Feb. 26, Hoberock’s and Wenneker’s appointments will next be considered by the full Senate.
House Bill 1563 (Mosley, D-Florissant) would restrict the release of names of lottery winners. The bill was voted “Do Pass” on Feb. 26, by the House General Laws Committee on a vote of 13-0. HB 1563 prohibits the Lottery Commission, State Lottery or any of their employees from publishing the name, address or identifying information of a lottery winner. Violators would face a class A misdemeanor.
House Bill 1639 (Taylor, R-Nixa) allows established political parties to use a state-funded, closed political primary system conducted by local election authorities. House Committee Substitute for HB 1639 was voted “Do Pass” by the House Elections and Elected Officials Committee on Feb. 26, on a vote of 4-3. The committee substitute is only a technical fix, changing some dates listed in the bill. The local election authority will allow registration of voters as members of a particular political party and enforce time limits on registration or changing political parties. The Secretary of State shall maintain voter registration and party affiliation records and provide such information to local election authorities. If the state-funded closed primary system is not employed, then political parties may submit candidates chosen by caucus or some other method funded by the political party for a general election to the requisite election authority.
House Bill 1761 (McGaugh, R-Carrollton) allows qualified voters to vote in person by absentee ballot without providing a reason. Voting by mail using absentee ballots will continue to require a reason specified in law. The bill also increases the distance requirement for certain electioneering activities at polling places from 25 feet to 100 feet. HB 1761 was heard by the House Elections and Elected Officials Committee on Feb. 26. Supporting testimony by the Boone County Clerk, Lincoln County Clerk, Henry County Clerk, the Democratic Chairman of the St. Louis County Board of Elections, the Missouri Association of County Clerks and Election Authorities, and the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition. No opposing testimony, and the committee took no action on the bill.
House Bill 1859 (Riggs, R-Hannibal) extends the expiration date of the broadband internet grant program for unserved and underserved areas of the state from August 28, 2021 to August 28, 2027. After no debate in an executive session of the House Economic Development Committee on February 24, the committee voted the bill do pass by a vote of 13-0.
House Bill 2126 (Riggs, R-Hannibal) requires performance audits, every four years, for economy and efficiency on each of the state departments, the Legislature, the Judiciary, and departments and offices under the Executive branch, including the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, and State Treasurer. The Office of Administration must solicit bids and select an independent auditor. Hearing held February 24 in the House Downsizing State Government Committee. No testimony was provided.
House Bill 2319 (Falkner, R-St. Joseph) requires all special taxing districts to have an annual audit performed. On February 24 the House Downsizing State Government Committee held an executive session where House Committee Substitute for HB 2319 was voted do pass by a vote of 8-0. The substitute removed school districts, fire protection districts and ambulance districts as special taxing districts.
House Joint Resolution 102 (Simmons, R-Washington). Upon voter approval, this Constitutional amendment modifies provisions for initiative petitions for Constitutional amendments by requiring that the petitions be signed by 8 percent of the registered voters in each of two-thirds of the state House of Representatives Districts, and changing the required vote for passage of the measure from a majority to two-thirds of the votes cast. House Committee Substitute for HJR 102 was voted “Do Pass” by the House Elections and Elected Officials Committee on Feb. 26, on a vote of 5-2. Rep. Simmons said the substitute bill adds the City of St. Louis to the original bill.
FLOOR ACTIVITY
House Bill 1418 (McGirl, R-Potosi) adds corrections officers to the list of persons whose motor vehicle and driver's license records are to be kept confidential. On February 24 the Missouri House of Representatives third read and passed HB 1418 by a vote of 153-1. The bill now moves to the Senate for further consideration.
Senate Bill 523 (Sater, R-Cassville) requires the Department of Health and Senior Services to promulgate emergency rules to implement any changes made by the federal government to the designation, rescheduling, or deletion of a controlled substance. Additionally, the bill aligns the schedules of controlled substances in MO with the Federal Register provided by the Drug Enforcement Agency. During the bills progression through the committee process, the bill was amended to include SB 764, prohibits the sale of edible marijuana-infused products that are designed, produced, or marketed in a manner to appeal to persons under 18 years of age, including gummies, candies, lollipops, cotton candy, or products in the shape of a human, animal, or fruit; HB 1450, modifies several provisions relating to controlled substances and the offense of drug trafficking to include fentanyl. During debate on the Senate floor on February 24, Senator Bob Onder further amended the bill to clarify the different edible marijuana shapes manufacturers are permitted to make. Senator Jamilah Nasheed (D-St. Louis) attempted to remove all provisions pertaining to edibles. After about an hour of debate, the amendment failed. Senator Jill Schupp (D-St. Louis) then successfully amended the bill permitting the Department to promulgate rules and regulations regarding edible marijuana-infused products and additionally allowing a certified entity to seek approval of an edible product design in order to determine compliance with the provisions of the bill. After about 2 hours of debate, the sponsor returned the bill back to the calendar to be debated again another day.
Senate Bill 591 (White, R-Joplin) modifies provisions relating to civil actions, including unlawful merchandising practices and punitive damages. This bill was brought up for debate on the Senate Floor as part of the Tort reform compromise between the Democrats and Republicans on Wednesday, February 25th and it was Perfected. There are four parts to the bill that now waits for a final vote by the Senate before moving to the House: (1) Unlawful Merchandising Practices for New Residences: This act provides that an unlawful merchandising practice shall not include any advertisement, merchandise, or transaction in which the merchandise consists of a new residence in a transaction in which the buyer is offered and accepts an express warranty in the sale contract by the builder or by a third party warranty paid for by the builder and the sale contract includes a disclaimer. (2) Procedure for Unlawful Merchandising Practices Claims: A person seeking to recover damages for unlawful merchandising practices shall establish that the person acted as a reasonable consumer, that the alleged unlawful act would cause a reasonable person to enter into the transaction that resulted in damages, and the individual damages with sufficiently definitive and objective evidence to allow the loss to be calculated with a reasonable degree of certainty. (3) Punitive Damages – General: This act provides that punitive damages shall only be awarded if the plaintiff proves by clear and convincing evidence that the defendant intentionally harmed the plaintiff without just cause or acted with a deliberate and flagrant disregard for the safety of others, and the plaintiff is awarded more than nominal damages. Punitive damages may be awarded against an employer due to an employee's conduct in certain situations, as provided in the act. (4) Punitive Damages - Medical Malpractice: This act modifies the definition of "punitive damages" as it relates to actions for damages against a health care provider for personal injury or death caused by the rendering of health care services. In order to be awarded punitive damages, the jury must find by clear and convincing evidence that the health care provider intentionally caused damage or demonstrated malicious misconduct.
Senate Bill 613 (Emery, R-Lamar), in a response by legislators to the Clean Missouri constitutional amendment approved statewide by voters in November 2018, authorizes the closure of public records under the Missouri Sunshine Law that are retained by the office of a member of the General Assembly that are related to a constituent of the member. On Feb. 27, Senate Committee Substitute for SB 613 was voted “Do Pass” by the Senate Government Reform Committee on a vote of 3-2. Voting against the bill were Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) and Sen. Brian Williams (D-Ferguson). Voting in favor of the bill were Sen. Emery, Sen. Sandy Crawford (R-Buffalo) and Sen. Justin Brown (R-Rolla).
The amended bill defines the term "constituent" to include any person who is a resident of, pays property taxes within, or owns a business entity or an interest in a business within the legislative district of the member, but shall not include a lobbyist or lobbyist principal, a statewide elected official or an elected official of a political subdivision. When responding to a request for records, SCS SB 613 allows, but does not require, the Senate or House of Representatives or any state legislator to charge a minimum fee of $5.00 for any request where there are allowable fees of less than $5.00. A request for records shall be considered withdrawn if the requester fails to remit all fees within thirty days of a request for payment by the public governmental body.
Missouri Press Association has provided language to Sen. Emery to tighten the phrase “records related to a constituent” which MPA attorney Jean Maneke considers is too broadly written. MPA is also questioning how a legislator will know if a constituent actually lives in in his or her district.