MPA Legislative Report Week 8: Senate filibuster, candidate filing begins

Senate Bill 591 (White, R-Joplin) modifies provisions relating to civil actions, including unlawful merchandising practices and punitive damages. This bill was brought up for debate on the Senate Floor as part of the Tort reform compromise between the Democrats and Republicans on Wednesday, February 25th and it was Perfected. There are four parts to the bill that now waits for a final vote by the Senate before moving to the House: (1) Unlawful Merchandising Practices for New Residences: This act provides that an unlawful merchandising practice shall not include any advertisement, merchandise, or transaction in which the merchandise consists of a new residence in a transaction in which the buyer is offered and accepts an express warranty in the sale contract by the builder or by a third party warranty paid for by the builder and the sale contract includes a disclaimer. (2) Procedure for Unlawful Merchandising Practices Claims: A person seeking to recover damages for unlawful merchandising practices shall establish that the person acted as a reasonable consumer, that the alleged unlawful act would cause a reasonable person to enter into the transaction that resulted in damages, and the individual damages with sufficiently definitive and objective evidence to allow the loss to be calculated with a reasonable degree of certainty. (3) Punitive Damages – General: This act provides that punitive damages shall only be awarded if the plaintiff proves by clear and convincing evidence that the defendant intentionally harmed the plaintiff without just cause or acted with a deliberate and flagrant disregard for the safety of others, and the plaintiff is awarded more than nominal damages. Punitive damages may be awarded against an employer due to an employee's conduct in certain situations, as provided in the act. (4) Punitive Damages - Medical Malpractice: This act modifies the definition of "punitive damages" as it relates to actions for damages against a health care provider for personal injury or death caused by the rendering of health care services. In order to be awarded punitive damages, the jury must find by clear and convincing evidence that the health care provider intentionally caused damage or demonstrated malicious misconduct.