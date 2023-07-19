Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced Captain Philip E. Gregory, Troop E commanding officer, will retire Aug. 1, after 30 years of dedicated service.

Gregory was appointed to the Patrol on Aug. 1, 1993, as a member of the 66th Recruit Class.

Upon completing his training at the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop E, Zone 11, Stoddard County. He transferred to Zone 4, Cape Girardeau, on June 1, 1995. August 1, 1997, Gregory transferred to Troop I, Zone 2, Phelps County. He was promoted to corporal on Sept. 1, 1998, and designated assistant zone supervisor of Zone 2.

He transferred to the Division of Drug and Crime Control, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, on December 1, 1998. While assigned to that division, Gregory was promoted to sergeant on October 1, 2001, and lieutenant on July 1, 2010. As a lieutenant, he served as an assistant division director. July 1, 2019, Gregory was promoted to captain and designated commanding officer of Troop E, Poplar Bluff.

Captain Gregory grew up in Fredericktown, and graduated from Fredericktown High School. Before his appointment to the Patrol, he served as an officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and Chaffee Police Department, and as a paramedic. He is a graduate of the National Training Center of Polygraph Science in New York, NY. In 2019, he completed Police Leadership West Point Model executive level course. Capt. Gregory and his wife, Tanya, have three children, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild