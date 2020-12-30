MSHP reports five traffic fatalities over Christmas holiday weekend; no drownings or boating fatalities

A 14-year-old juvenile from Ava, MO, died when the driver of the vehicle in which she was a passenger lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle then skidded off the roadway and struck a tree. The crash occurred in Douglas County on Missouri Highway 181 north of Dora, MO. Mr. Shawn Garrison, Howell County Ambulance, pronounced the juvenile dead at the scene. The juvenile was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and sustained moderate injuries.

Alexander G. Thirstrup, 30, of Lee’s Summit, MO, and Domonic M. Robinson, 27, of Independence, MO, died in a multiple vehicle traffic crash. Thirstrup’s vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 470 near the 13.4-mile marker in Jackson County. Thirstrup’s vehicle struck a second vehicle before striking Robinson’s vehicle (vehicle three). Thirstrup’s vehicle then traveled off the roadway and struck the median cable barrier. The second vehicle struck a fourth vehicle. Both vehicles then stopped. Robinson’s vehicle slid to a stop in the roadway. Debris from the traffic crash struck a fifth vehicle, which stopped at the scene of the crash. It is unknown whether Thirstrup was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Robinson was not wearing a seat belt when the crash occurred. One passenger in Robinson’s vehicle sustained serious injuries; three juvenile passengers sustained minor injuries. All the passengers in Robinson’s vehicle were wearing seat belts or in a child restraint system at the time of the crash. The driver of the second vehicle was wearing a seat belt; she sustained minor injuries in the crash. The drivers of the fourth and fifth vehicle were each wearing their seat belt and were not injured in the crash. Jackson County Medical Examiner Christina Hawkins pronounced Thirstrup and Robinson dead at the scene of the crash.