MSHP reports four traffic fatalities over New Year’s holiday weekend; no drownings or boating fatalities

Jerod R. Gerster, 21, of Nevada, MO, died when the vehicle he was driving failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, ran off the left side of the roadway, and struck a tree. The crash occurred in Vernon County at Marmaduke Park in Nevada. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. EMT Dawn Best pronounced Gerster dead at the scene. A passenger in Gerster’s vehicle sustained serious injuries; he was not wearing a seat belt.

One person died in a traffic crash on January 2, 2021.

Danny E. Evans, 50, of Cuba, MO, died after losing control of the vehicle he was driving on an ice-covered bridge. The vehicle then traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. The crash occurred in Crawford County on Interstate 44 at the 213-mile marker. Evans was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash; he was ejected from the vehicle. Dr. Melissa Bradley pronounced Evans deceased at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Sullivan, MO. A passenger in the vehicle sustained moderate injuries in the crash; she was wearing a seat belt.

There were no traffic fatalities reported on Sunday, January 3, 2021.

