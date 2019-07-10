{{featured_button_text}}
MSHP
File photo

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the following 2019 July Fourth holiday statistics:

2019 July Fourth Holiday Traffic Statistics

Troopers worked 376 traffic crashes, which included 139 injuries and nine of the 12 fatalities. Troopers also made 160 DWI arrests and 110 drug arrests over the holiday weekend.

2019 July Fourth Holiday Boating Statistics

Troopers worked 11 boating crashes, which included five injuries and zero fatalities. Troopers made 12 BWI arrests and 28 drug arrests. There were three drownings over the holiday weekend.

The 2019 July Fourth holiday counting period began at 6 p.m., July 3, to 11:59 p.m., July 7, 2019.

During the 30-hour counting period in 2018, four people were killed and 220 injured statewide in Missouri over the holiday in 437 traffic crashes. Over the 2018 July Fourth holiday, troopers arrested 40 people for driving while intoxicated.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated nine fatal traffic crashes occurring within the 2019 July Fourth counting period. The Belton Police Department, Springfield Police Department, and St. Louis Metro Police Department each investigated one fatality.

There were no fatalities on Wednesday, July 3, or Thursday, July 4, 2019, during the counting period. Two people died in a traffic crashes on Friday, July 5, 2019. Six people died in traffic crashes on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Four people died on Sunday, July 7, 2019. 

Three people drowned over the holiday weekend.

