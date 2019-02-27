Captain Jeffrey N. Vitale, commanding officer of Troop E, Poplar Bluff, announces effective March 1, 2019, Corporal Russ E. Sargent will retire from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Corporal Sargent is ending a 32-year career in law enforcement, the last 24 years with the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Sargent has served the citizens of Iron and Madison counties since 1995.
Sargent earned a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau in 1986, and began his career as a deputy for the Johnson County Sheriff Department in Olathe, Kansas, in January 1987. He completed the Kansas Law Enforcement Academy the following June. He returned to Missouri in 1989 to work as an officer for the Piedmont Police Department and become certified in the state of Missouri. In November 1990, Sargent accepted a position with the Cape Girardeau Police Department where he served until joining the Highway Patrol on Nov. 1, 1994.
Sargent joined the Patrol as a member of the 68th Recruit Class, graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City. He was assigned to Troop E, Zone 12, which then served the citizens of Iron, Madison, and Wayne counties. In 2007 he was promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor of Zone 13, serving the citizens of Iron and Madison counties.
Cpl. Sargent and his wife, Karen, have two daughters, Kelli (Sargent) Hubbs, who is married to Brandon Hubbs, and Randi Sargent.
