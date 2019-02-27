Captain Jeffrey N. Vitale, commanding officer of Troop E, Poplar Bluff, is pleased to announce the following promotions effective March 1, 2019.
Trooper Phillip G. Sarakas has been promoted to the rank of corporal and will remain assigned to Troop E, Zone 14, as a commercial vehicle enforcement trooper. Sarakas was appointed to the Patrol Oct. 16, 2001. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City, he was assigned to Troop C, Zone 4, Jefferson and St. Louis counties. December 1, 2016, he transferred to Troop E, Zone 14, as a commercial vehicle enforcement trooper. Trooper Sarakas graduated from Fredericktown High School and earned an Associate of Arts from Mineral Area College in Park Hills. He and his wife, April (Wagganer), have three children.
Trooper Eric J. Ganime has been promoted to the rank of corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor of Zone 12, which serves the citizens of Iron and Madison counties. Ganime was appointed to the Patrol Jan. 18, 2004. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City, he was assigned to Troop H, Zone 5. In Sept., 2007, Ganime transferred to Troop E, Zone 2, Butler and Ripley counties, and in Jan. 2013, he transferred to Zone 12. Trooper Ganime graduated from Greenville High School and holds a Bachelor of Science from College of The Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri.
Trooper Blake D. Wunderlich has been promoted to the rank of corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor of Zone 6, which serves the citizens of New Madrid, Mississippi, and Scott counties. Wunderlich was appointed to the Patrol July 1, 2013. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City, he was assigned to Troop E, Zone 7, which serves the citizens of New Madrid, Mississippi, and Scott counties. Trooper Wunderlich graduated from Perryville High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.