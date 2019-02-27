Try 1 month for 99¢

Captain Jeffrey N. Vitale, commanding officer of Troop E, Poplar Bluff, is pleased to announce the following promotions effective March 1, 2019.

Trooper Phillip G. Sarakas has been promoted to the rank of corporal and will remain assigned to Troop E, Zone 14, as a commercial vehicle enforcement trooper. Sarakas was appointed to the Patrol Oct. 16, 2001. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City, he was assigned to Troop C, Zone 4, Jefferson and St. Louis counties. December 1, 2016, he transferred to Troop E, Zone 14, as a commercial vehicle enforcement trooper. Trooper Sarakas graduated from Fredericktown High School and earned an Associate of Arts from Mineral Area College in Park Hills. He and his wife, April (Wagganer), have three children.

Trooper Eric J. Ganime has been promoted to the rank of corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor of Zone 12, which serves the citizens of Iron and Madison counties. Ganime was appointed to the Patrol Jan. 18, 2004. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City, he was assigned to Troop H, Zone 5. In Sept., 2007, Ganime transferred to Troop E, Zone 2, Butler and Ripley counties, and in Jan. 2013, he transferred to Zone 12. Trooper Ganime graduated from Greenville High School and holds a Bachelor of Science from College of The Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri.

Trooper Blake D. Wunderlich has been promoted to the rank of corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor of Zone 6, which serves the citizens of New Madrid, Mississippi, and Scott counties. Wunderlich was appointed to the Patrol July 1, 2013. After graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy in Jefferson City, he was assigned to Troop E, Zone 7, which serves the citizens of New Madrid, Mississippi, and Scott counties. Trooper Wunderlich graduated from Perryville High School.

